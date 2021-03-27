Japanese pizzeria at VivoCity has pizzas topped with octopus balls, Wagyu steak & soft-shell crab

If bread bowls are edible bowls, why can't pizza bases be seen as edible plates?

Opened on December 1, 2020, Japanese pizzeria Pizzakaya specialises in Western-Japanese fusion dishes with a focus on pizzas.

If you've conquered other unique pizza flavours like "fries on pizza" and bubble tea pizza, the next one you can consider is the octopus balls pizza.

Octopus balls pizza

Known as takoyaki, Japanese octopus balls are spherical wheat flour-based Japanese snacks cooked in a moulded pan and is typically filled with minced or diced octopus. They are topped with takoyaki sauce, bonito flakes, aonori (green laver), and Japanese mayonnaise.

The Takoyaki (S$25.80++) pizza is basically Japanese octopus balls with aforementioned toppings and okonomi sauce on a pizza base.

A spokesperson at Pizzakaya told Mothership that pizzas are served with a pair of scissors instead of a pizza wheel so customers can customise their own specifications and serving size.

Other pizza toppings

What else would you like on your pizza?

Soft-shell crab? Done.

If you enjoy chilli crab but are lazy to fuss over the shells, try their Chilli Soft Shell Crab pizza (S$28.80) which includes soft shell crab tempura, green frisee, and chilli crab sauce on a pizza base.

Curry or cream sauce alternatives are available if you are not a chill crab fan.

What about a slab of Wagyu steak or chicken katsu fillet?

Their best-selling Wagyu Steak pizza (S$36.80) features a piece of steak lying a bed of onion rings on top of a pizza base.

Three chicken katsu fillets stacked on top of mashed potatoes with a piece sliced cheese and Japanese curry makes up the Katsu Curry Pizza (S$25.80).

Unlike most vegetable pizzas with chopped vegetables scattered across evenly, the Tokyo Deli Veggie Pizza (S$19.80) are arranged neatly next to each other.

The toppings are tomato bean, mixed mushroom, eggplant, red & yellow capsicum, pumpkin, pineapple, lotus root chip, broccoli, green frisee, romaine lettuce, and caesar dressing.

The sky's the limit at Pizzakaya when it comes to pizza toppings.

Deviating from their Western Japanese cuisine, they even have an Ondeh-Ondeh pizza (S$14.80++) featuring a scoop of coconut ice-cream in the middle with copious amounts of grated coconut.

Restaurant

With a seating capacity of 120 with social distancing measures in place, it's hard to miss the outlet at VivoCity with its bright bold red and white signage.

They also accept food delivery orders via Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Westies need not be too disappointed for long as a Pizzakaya outlet will be coming to JEM very soon in April 2021.

Pizzakaya

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, VivoCity, #01-157-158, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Pizzakaya and LKK Ben via Google Maps.