S$72.6 million of SingapoRediscovers vouchers used, out of total S$320 million distributed, as of Mar. 1, 2021

Around 1 in 4.

Nigel Chua | March 18, 2021, 11:17 AM

With the expiry date of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs) approaching on June 30, 2021, the Singapore Tourism Board  (STB) said that over S$72.6 million in vouchers and payments had been redeemed as of Mar. 1, 2021 out of the S$320 million distributed at the end of last year.

This works out to around one in four of the vouchers being utilised in three months, since redemptions began on Dec. 1, 2020.

All Singaporeans over 18 received S$100 worth of SRVs, and over 530,000 of them have used them thus far, on hotels, attractions, and tours, said STB.

STB also said that SRV Ambassadors at 53 Community Centres/Clubs (CCs) have also assisted more than 100,000 Singaporeans with their SRV enquiries as part of our outreach efforts.

Redeem vouchers as soon as possible: STB

STB said in its statement:

"We encourage Singaporeans to redeem their Vouchers as soon as possible, to ensure they get their preferred products and timeslots before June 30. This is especially important if they are planning visits during peak periods such as public holidays and school holidays."

Greater redemptions were seen during the school holidays in December, STB added, and said that "strong demand" was expected during other holiday periods.

The March school holidays are till March 21, while this year's June holidays are scheduled to start on May 29 and end on June 27.

In response to a query on whether the June 30 redemption deadline would be extended, STB said that it would "continue to closely monitor feedback about the SRV scheme."

"We are heartened by the interest that Singaporeans have shown in the SRV since its launch on 1 Dec 2020, and their support for our local tourism businesses. We will continue to work closely with tourism stakeholders on impactful initiatives," the statement said.

SingapoRediscovers vouchers

The SingapoRediscovers vouchers were part of a broader campaign launched to support the tourism industry here, by encouraging domestic tourism.

The vouchers come in denominations of S$10 and can be redeemed via five authorised platforms:

  • Changi Recommends

  • Trip.com

  • Klook

  • GlobalTix

  • Traveloka

More than 200 merchants can be found on the platforms, including various hotels and attractions, such as the ArtScience Museum and Nerf Action Xperience.

