Back

Taiwan says next travel bubble might be with S'pore

Bubble tea, here we come (hopefully).

Jane Zhang | March 18, 2021, 07:03 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

For those in Singapore who have been missing Taiwanese night markets and bubble tea, there may be a glimmer of hope in the distance.

On Thursday (Mar. 18), Taiwan's health ministry announced that Singapore could be the next country that it may pursue a travel bubble with.

Singapore most actively seeking resumption of bilateral tourism

According to English-language news website Taiwan News, Taiwan's health minister Chen Shih-chung said on Thursday that the possibility of a travel bubble between Singapore and Taiwan is under review.

On Wednesday (Mar. 17), Taiwan launched its first travel bubble, with the island nation of Palau in the western Pacific Ocean, which will kick off on Apr. 1.

The travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau will have two flights per week and no quarantine for travellers.

Taiwan's transportation minister Lin Chia-lung said that while discussions about travel bubbles are also taking place with Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, Singapore has been the most proactive in seeking a resumption of bilateral tourism, reported Taiwan News.

According to Central News Agency, Chen said that while discussions are ongoing, no proposal has yet been completed.

Chen also told reporters that the decision to launch the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble was easier, as Palau has recorded zero Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic., according to Taiwan News.

S'pore opened borders to Taiwan in Dec. 2020

Starting on Dec. 18, 2020, Singapore lifted border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan.

This was announced after there had been zero new cases in Taiwan in the 28 days prior. The risk of importation from the island was low, Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) said. 

Visitors arriving from Taiwan have to fulfil the following criteria if they wish to enter Singapore:

  • Apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore;

  • Must have remained in Taiwan in the last 14 consecutive days prior to their entry;

  • Take a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the airport in Singapore.

If the result is negative, they are allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without needing to serve a Stay-Home Notice.

Top photo via Timo Volz on Unsplash.

Man fills 2-room Buangkok flat with flight simulator & arcade games, bookings from S$45/hour

Nice.

March 19, 2021, 12:31 PM

Peak hour delay on MRT North-South Line on Mar. 19 due to platform door fault

Many also complained that the train was braking frequently during the delay.

March 19, 2021, 12:12 PM

S'porean returning from Indonesia allegedly lied about travel history so he could serve SHN at home

He will be charged in court on Friday (Mar. 19).

March 19, 2021, 12:07 PM

S'porean woman deported from Australia for doing sex work on expired student visa

She had allegedly been facilitating illegal prostitution, a breach of Covid-19 public health directions.

March 19, 2021, 12:04 PM

Virtual treasure hunt tests your knowledge on S’pore heritage history, tablet worth S$1,099 up for grabs

Follow the trail of the gold coins for a chance to claim your prize.

March 19, 2021, 11:58 AM

Indian man says he can send MCCY videos of 2 women from orphanage who claim they learnt to sing 'Count On Me India' song

No other evidence exists.

March 19, 2021, 11:50 AM

Elderly Asian woman in her 70s beats up her Caucasian attacker, 39, with piece of wood found on road

Put him in a stretcher.

March 19, 2021, 03:40 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Mar. 18

This brings the total number of cases to 60,152.

March 18, 2021, 10:58 PM

Family of Myanmar-born Chinese teen shot dead in protests plead with Chinese govt to hear them out

They asked the Chinese government to help them on account of their ethnic Chinese identity.

March 18, 2021, 08:16 PM

1.8kg cat reduced to skin & bones wandering in Choa Chu Kang Crescent, possibly dumped by breeder

Responding well to treatment.

March 18, 2021, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.