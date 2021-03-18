Taiwan says next travel bubble might be with S'pore

For those in Singapore who have been missing Taiwanese night markets and bubble tea, there may be a glimmer of hope in the distance.

On Thursday (Mar. 18), Taiwan's health ministry announced that Singapore could be the next country that it may pursue a travel bubble with.

Singapore most actively seeking resumption of bilateral tourism

According to English-language news website Taiwan News, Taiwan's health minister Chen Shih-chung said on Thursday that the possibility of a travel bubble between Singapore and Taiwan is under review.

On Wednesday (Mar. 17), Taiwan launched its first travel bubble, with the island nation of Palau in the western Pacific Ocean, which will kick off on Apr. 1.

The travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau will have two flights per week and no quarantine for travellers.

Taiwan's transportation minister Lin Chia-lung said that while discussions about travel bubbles are also taking place with Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, Singapore has been the most proactive in seeking a resumption of bilateral tourism, reported Taiwan News.

According to Central News Agency, Chen said that while discussions are ongoing, no proposal has yet been completed.

Chen also told reporters that the decision to launch the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble was easier, as Palau has recorded zero Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic., according to Taiwan News.

S'pore opened borders to Taiwan in Dec. 2020

Starting on Dec. 18, 2020, Singapore lifted border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan.

This was announced after there had been zero new cases in Taiwan in the 28 days prior. The risk of importation from the island was low, Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) said.

Visitors arriving from Taiwan have to fulfil the following criteria if they wish to enter Singapore:

Apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore;

Must have remained in Taiwan in the last 14 consecutive days prior to their entry;

Take a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the airport in Singapore.

If the result is negative, they are allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without needing to serve a Stay-Home Notice.

Top photo via Timo Volz on Unsplash.