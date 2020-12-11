Back

S'pore to open borders to visitors from Taiwan from Dec. 18, 2020

Taiwan has "displayed successful control" over the spread of Covid-19, Singapore's aviation authority said.

Kayla Wong | December 11, 2020, 02:46 PM

Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec. 18, 0000hrs, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) said on Friday, Dec. 11.

Taiwan has "displayed successful control" over the spread of Covid-19

Explaining the decision, CAAS said Taiwan has "a comprehensive public health surveillance system and has displayed successful control over the spread of the Covid-19 virus".

There has been zero new cases in Taiwan in the past 28 days, and the risk of importation from the island is low, CAAS said.

These are the criteria visitors from Taiwan have to fulfil if they wish to enter Singapore:

  • Apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore on or after Dec. 18;

  • Must have remained in Taiwan in the last 14 consecutive days prior to their entry;

  • Take a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the airport in Singapore.

If the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without a need to serve a Stay-Home Notice.

Visitors can apply for the single-entry ATP, at no charge, between seven and 30 calendar days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore.

In addition, CAAS said they will update the travel advisory to allow travel to Taiwan, and advised travellers to check the entry requirements imposed by Taiwan and take the necessary precautionary measures.

All visitors arriving in Singapore under ATP tested negative for Covid-19 so far

For Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders returning from Taiwan from Dec. 18, 0000am, they will similarly undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, CAAS added.

This measure is in lieu of a 7-day SHN with a Covid-19 PCR test before the end of the SHN period.

Should they test negative for Covid-19, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore.

This latest initiative follows the earlier lifting of border restrictions for visitors from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Mainland China, New Zealand and Vietnam.

CAAS said as of Dec. 10, 23:59pm, they have approved 9,284 applications for visitors from these countries, and received 4,050 visitors.

And as of Dec. 9, 23:59pm, all visitors who have arrived in Singapore under the ATP have tested negative for Covid-19, they added.

More information on the ATP can be found here.

Top image via tingyaoh/pixabay  

