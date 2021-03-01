Back

Rain & thunder returning to S'pore in Mar. 2021 after extremely dry Feb.

Feb. 2021 was the second driest February since rainfall records in Singapore began in 1869.

Jane Zhang | March 01, 2021, 08:19 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Singapore's rather dry and fair weather, which spanned most of February, looks to be coming to an end.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (Mar. 1) that March will see the return of thundery showers for Singapore.

First few days going to be fair and occasionally windy

According to MSS, generally fair and occasionally windy conditions are expected for the first few days of March.

In the second week, however, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

On a few of these days, heavy thundery showers can be expected, as there is a convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding area.

Overall, the rainfall for the first two weeks of March is forecast to be around normal for most parts of the island.

Although rain and showers are expected, the daily temperatures still could reach a high of around 34°C on a few days.

Most days, though, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

February particularly dry & windy

February 2021 was particularly dry and windy, compared to other Februaries.

According to MSS, the total rainfall recorded in February 2021 at the Changi climate station was 1mm. The long-term average for February is 112.8mm.

This ranks February as the second driest February since rainfall records in Singapore began in 1869.

The dry weather also resulted in the lowest average daily relative humidity — 73.8 per cent — recorded in Singapore since 1984, when continuous humidity records began.

February 2021 was also the second windiest February since continuous wind records commenced in 1984, with an average daily wind speed of 13.1 km/h recorded at the Changi climate station.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

NEA: Occasional burning smell in S'pore could be due to local vegetation fires

Not likely to be smoke from overseas.

March 01, 2021, 08:01 PM

Airfrov website & apps to shut down for good on Apr. 1, 2021

Impact of Covid-19.

March 01, 2021, 07:35 PM

Mediacorp adapts 'The Teenage Textbook' into drama comedy series, airs from Mar. 2

Excited.

March 01, 2021, 06:52 PM

Police & banks in S'pore to work towards freezing scammers' accounts within a day

And other ways the authorities are working with both public and private sector organisations to combat scams.

March 01, 2021, 06:50 PM

Acres: 'David' the tame wild boar from viral video in S'pore likely 'trained' by feeder over time

Not so wild wild boar.

March 01, 2021, 06:41 PM

Solution to terrorism threat is rehabilitating & reintegrating detainees: Josephine Teo

Teo also highlighted an increased threat from foreign interference in domestic politics.

March 01, 2021, 06:37 PM

Here are some tips to get hired at a virtual job fair from a career coach who has helped over 500 jobseekers

Everything, including how to get free certified course to increase your employability, is online now.

March 01, 2021, 06:25 PM

S'pore studying options to fight online harms, including new regulations: MHA

A 16-year-old detained last year had been radicalised by violent extremist content.

March 01, 2021, 06:23 PM

Shanmugam: Almost 90,000 police cameras across S'pore, more to be installed depending on budget

More engineers and scientists needed.

March 01, 2021, 06:19 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan: I say the 'same thing' to China as I say to US

The foreign minister stressed the importance of maintaining consistency in Singapore's foreign policy.

March 01, 2021, 06:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.