Rain & thunder returning to S'pore in Mar. 2021 after extremely dry Feb.

Singapore's rather dry and fair weather, which spanned most of February, looks to be coming to an end.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (Mar. 1) that March will see the return of thundery showers for Singapore.

First few days going to be fair and occasionally windy

According to MSS, generally fair and occasionally windy conditions are expected for the first few days of March.

In the second week, however, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

On a few of these days, heavy thundery showers can be expected, as there is a convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding area.

Overall, the rainfall for the first two weeks of March is forecast to be around normal for most parts of the island.

Although rain and showers are expected, the daily temperatures still could reach a high of around 34°C on a few days.

Most days, though, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

February particularly dry & windy

February 2021 was particularly dry and windy, compared to other Februaries.

According to MSS, the total rainfall recorded in February 2021 at the Changi climate station was 1mm. The long-term average for February is 112.8mm.

This ranks February as the second driest February since rainfall records in Singapore began in 1869.

The dry weather also resulted in the lowest average daily relative humidity — 73.8 per cent — recorded in Singapore since 1984, when continuous humidity records began.

February 2021 was also the second windiest February since continuous wind records commenced in 1984, with an average daily wind speed of 13.1 km/h recorded at the Changi climate station.

