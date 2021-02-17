Back

S'pore to get hotter with fair weather & some thundery showers by end Feb. 2021

Slightly warmer than the first half of the month.

Nigel Chua | February 17, 2021, 10:35 AM

Singapore saw generally dry weather in the first two weeks of February 2021.

These conditions are expected to continue into the second fortnight, said Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Feb. 16.

MSS expects generally fair weather and occasionally windy conditions, as well as "short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon", over parts of Singapore on a few days in the next two weeks.

The overall rainfall for the month of February is still expected to be "below normal" over most parts of Singapore.

Temperature could reach high of 34°C

MSS said that the daily temperature for the rest of February is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

This is a slight increase from the daily temperatures recorded in the first half of February, which ranged between 23.5°C and 33.5°C on most days.

Towards the end of the month, however, the maximum temperature could reach a high of 34°C on a few days.

Singapore experiencing dry phase of Northeast Monsoon season

Singapore is experiencing the dry phase of the Northeast Monsoon season, which typically involves drier weather and occasionally windy conditions.

However, strong northeast winds over the South China Sea brought occasionally windy conditions and passing showers to Singapore.

On a few days in the last two weeks, sea breeze and opposing prevailing winds converged, bringing thunderstorms over the western and southern parts of the island in the late afternoon and evening.

This meant that there was 68 per cent more rain than average recorded at Sentosa over the last fortnight.

Top image via @themodernaffliction on unsplash

