S'pore recalls 2nd batch of eggs from another M'sia farm due to Salmonella bacteria

Another batch of eggs were recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), this time from Linggi Agriculture Sdn Bhd farm in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post from Mar. 19, 2021, SFA said that they had detected Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs – the same bacteria found days ago in eggs from another Malaysian farm.

The affected eggs can be identified by the stamp “CEM014” on their shells.

Salmonella Enteritidis (SE)

SE may cause foodborne illness with symptoms that include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting, if the food is consumed raw or undercooked.

While the infection typically subsides within a week in most people, SE can cause serious infection in the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

The bacteria, said SFA, can be present inside the egg, as well as on the egg shell.

The agency added, however, that affected eggs can still be consumed if cooked thoroughly. The risk of infection can be reduced by ensuring eggs are cooked completely until the egg white and yolk are solid, and through good hygienic practices to prevent cross-contamination.

Recall in progress

Four importers have been directed to recall the eggs as a precautionary measure. They include An Hong Egg Supplies, Chuan Huat Poultry Farm Pte Ltd, Dasoon Pte Ltd, and FE Supply Pte. Ltd.

The recall is ongoing.

Linggi Agriculture has also been suspended, until it has rectified the SE contamination issue.

SFA added that those who have consumed the eggs and feel unwell should seek medical attention.

Top image via SFA Facebook and Getty Images