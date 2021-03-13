S'pore recalls eggs from M'sia farm due to Salmonella

Several importers in Singapore have been directed to recall eggs from Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on March 12 that Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) present in the eggs may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked.

The affected eggs have the farm code "CES008" stamped on their shells.

The importers are Ang Seng Eggs Supplier, Dasoon Pte Ltd, Heng Guan Food Industrial and Lam Leng Trading Co.

Eggs still safe to eat if cooked thoroughly

However, affected eggs can still be consumed provided they are cooked thoroughly before consumption, SFA advised consumers.

SE can be present inside the egg, and on the eggshell.

"As SE can be destroyed by heat, eggs are safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly," said SFA.

This means cooking both white and yolk until they are solid.

Symptoms

Those who have eaten the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention, said SFA.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

SE infection can cause serious infection in the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems, SFA added.

But it typically subsides within a week in most people.

The farm in Malaysia is currently suspended.

SFA said it will lift the suspension only when the farm has rectified the SE contamination issue.

