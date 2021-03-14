Lone otter wanders around Kembangan MRT Station without EZ-Link card

An otter was spotted wandering around an MRT station on its own.

A video of the incident was captured and uploaded online on March 14.

The otter appeared to be roaming around alone, and wasn't carrying anything — not even an EZ-Link card.

Spotted at Kembangan MRT Station

According to the comments section of the post, the incident happened at Kembangan MRT Station.

Another video that was uploaded on March 13 showed what could possibly be the same otter at Kampong Kembangan Community Centre, near Kembangan MRT Station.

Not unusual to spot otters at Kembangan

It's not unusual for otters to be sighted around Kembangan.

This otter may be part of the Siglap otter family, which lives in the Siglap canal near Kembangan MRT Station.

The Siglap otters were previously spotted in June 2018 near the same MRT station.

They also nearly got into an altercation with the Bishan otters in 2019.

What to do when you encounter otters

If you encounter any otters, here are some things you should and shouldn't do, according to NParks:

Do not touch, chase or corner the otters. Observe them from a distance. Going too close to the otters may frighten them.

Do not talk loudly and do not use flash photography. Noise and light may scare and provoke the otters.

Do not feed the otters. The otters have their own food in the environment and their natural eating habits keep the ecosystem healthy.

Do not litter or leave sharp objects in the water. Clean and safe waterways filled with fish and aquatic life make good habitats for the otters to frolic and feed in.

Do keep your dog on a tight leash. Your dog might chase the otters and frighten them.

Top images from Chong Wee Seng/FB.