Woman who took helmet from S'pore condo car park says she took it by mistake & lodges police report

A woman in Singapore who was seen taking a helmet from a condominium car park has come forward to explain her actions.

What happened

Dashboard camera footage showed a woman casually taking a helmet, which the owner claimed was smelly and sweat-stained.

The owner of the helmet said the woman had taken a photo of his motorcycle before taking his helmet.

The helmet’s owner told Mothership that the incident occurred on March 24, just after 10:30am in the car park of a condominium in the Telok Kurau area.

He was then told by the security that the woman had allegedly also taken a signage from the condominium.

Clarification by the woman

Reaching out to Shin Min Daily, a woman who has identified herself as the person in the video said that it was all a "misunderstanding".

The 27-year-old said that she had been with a friend, who also rode a motorcycle and lives nearby. She claimed that her friend had asked her to go to the car park to retrieve his helmet for him.

She had, unfortunately, taken someone else's helmet instead.

The woman also said that she had even checked the license plate of the bike, but still ended up making a mistake.

Upon realising that it was the wrong helmet, the woman said she returned to the car park half an hour later to try and return it.

She did not realise which motorcycle she took it from, so she left it on the floor.

Reached out to helmet owner

After realising that the dashcam footage has been circulating online, the woman also reached out to the helmet owner to clarify this entire incident, Shin Min reported.

She said that the helmet owner was being "unfair" to her for posting footage of her without clarifying what really happened.

The helmet owner has since removed his post from Facebook.

The 27-year-old has also reported the incident to the police, and engaged a lawyer.

H/T: Shin Min Daily.

Top photo via Facebook screenshot.