Back

McGriddles gone from McDonald's S'pore menu

This will be a very short article.

Mandy How | March 24, 2021, 05:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McGriddles are no longer available (for now, if history is any indication).

With the reintroduction of the McMuffin Stack on Mar. 24, the sweet savoury breakfast item has been removed from the menu.

After failing to order it from McDelivery and Foodpanda in the morning, we sent in a query to McDonald's, where a spokesperson confirmed that the McGriddles has indeed run its course.

This comes 20 days after its return on Mar. 4, so you might want to get to that McMuffin Stack soon.

Top image via McDonald's

Test your knowledge & win tablet worth S$1,099 in virtual heritage treasure hunt

Follow the trail of the gold coins for a chance to claim your prize.

March 24, 2021, 04:58 PM

Blogger Leong Sze Hian to pay PM Lee S$133,000 in damages for defamation

Leong's lawyer is advising him on his next step.

March 24, 2021, 04:28 PM

S'pore religious leader Zahid Zin finds letter with hateful message left on his car

Zahid Zin said he had forgiven the perpetrator and called for calm.

March 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 24, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

March 24, 2021, 03:45 PM

Chinese granny assaulted by Caucasian man gives S$1.25 million donated to her to Asian American community

She said to fight racism to the death.

March 24, 2021, 03:12 PM

S'porean director of 'Ilo Ilo' seeking actors for his new movie, no experience required

Performance workshops will be held.

March 24, 2021, 03:03 PM

Senior M'sian police officer arrested for allegedly re-selling seized drugs back to syndicate

The drugs were resold for personal gain.

March 24, 2021, 02:30 PM

Community cat queues up at Hougang CC for vaccination booking, receives pats instead

Probably didn't bring the letter.

March 24, 2021, 01:32 PM

S'pore private tutor, 63, dies of cancer & donates over S$1 million from house sale to fund education of African children

She also wrote her obituary to thank and say goodbye to her loved ones.

March 24, 2021, 01:12 PM

Man, 21, accused of attempted rape failed to appear in court, arrested the next day

He was due to plead guilty in the High Court on March 22.

March 24, 2021, 12:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.