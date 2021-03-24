McGriddles gone from McDonald's S'pore menu

McGriddles are no longer available (for now, if history is any indication).

With the reintroduction of the McMuffin Stack on Mar. 24, the sweet savoury breakfast item has been removed from the menu.

After failing to order it from McDelivery and Foodpanda in the morning, we sent in a query to McDonald's, where a spokesperson confirmed that the McGriddles has indeed run its course.

This comes 20 days after its return on Mar. 4, so you might want to get to that McMuffin Stack soon.

Top image via McDonald's