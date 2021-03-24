Back

McMuffin Stack now available all day at McDonald's S'pore

Breakfast for dinner.

Mandy How | March 24, 2021, 10:53 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The McMuffin Stack (from S$5.30) is back in McDonald's Singapore, starting from today (Mar. 24).

It's available at all outlets, and also via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda, until it runs out.

The savoury combination features two sausage patties, chicken bacon strips, sunny-side up, and melted cheddar cheese between toasted wholegrain muffins.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

From Mar. 29 - 31, My McDonald app users can redeem a one-for-one deal on the McMuffin Stack, while stocks last.

Top image via @instajnjn and @seefeellive on Instagram

