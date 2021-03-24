McMuffin Stack now available all day at McDonald's S'pore

The McMuffin Stack (from S$5.30) is back in McDonald's Singapore, starting from today (Mar. 24).

It's available at all outlets, and also via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda, until it runs out.

The savoury combination features two sausage patties, chicken bacon strips, sunny-side up, and melted cheddar cheese between toasted wholegrain muffins.

From Mar. 29 - 31, My McDonald app users can redeem a one-for-one deal on the McMuffin Stack, while stocks last.

Top image via @instajnjn and @seefeellive on Instagram