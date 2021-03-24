Back

Man, 21, accused of attempted rape failed to appear in court, arrested the next day

He was due to plead guilty in the High Court on March 22.

Syahindah Ishak | March 24, 2021, 12:44 PM

The police have arrested a 21-year-old man who had failed to turn up to his court hearing on March 22, 2021.

Supposed to be in court on March 22 to plead guilty

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was charged with sexual assault by penetration and attempted rape, amongst other offences.

However, he did not attend the court hearing and became uncontactable, the police said in a news release on March 24.

A warrant arrest was issued by the High Court on March 22.

Arrested on March 23

Following an operation mounted by the police, the man was subsequently arrested on March 23.

His associate, another 21-year-old man, was also arrested for allegedly harbouring the him.

The police are investigating the man for additional offences.

Meanwhile, his associate will be charged in court on March 24 with harbouring an offender under Section 216 of the Penal Code.

Went breakfast with father and lawyer before he ran away

According to The Straits Times, the man, who was out on bail, went missing after having breakfast with his father and lawyer.

His court hearing was scheduled at 10am but around 9:10am, he claimed to have a stomachache and went to the toilet.

According to ST, he didn't return for some time so his father and lawyer tried searching for him, he also did not respond to phone calls and text messages, according to his lawyer.

The man's father told the court that he did not believe his son would jump bail, reported ST.

His S$30,000 bail could be forfeited in a separate hearing.

Attempted to rape a 15-year-old girl in 2017

ST also reported that the man had allegedly committed his offences in 2017.

On Oct. 17, 2017, the man and his friend had been had been involved in a group game of "Truth or Dare".

The game had involved the consumption of alcohol and resulted in a 15-year-old girl becoming intoxicated.

The man's friend subsequently raped the girl while she was. He had also helped his friend, and initially tried to rape the girl as well but couldn't sustain an erection to do so.

His friend had pleaded guilty to raping the girl in October 2019.

However, he attempted to retract his guilty plea in December 2019.

