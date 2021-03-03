Johor crown prince hints he buying Valencia football club currently owned by S'porean billionaire Peter Lim

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim appears to be saying he wants to buy over Spanish La Liga club Valencia, which is currently owned by Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

The 36-year-old Malaysian royalty posted on his Instagram Stories on March 2 about Valencia, which is currently estimated to be worth €408 million (S$655 million).

Tunku Ismail, who is a close friend of current Valencia owner Lim, explained why he wants to purchase Los Che.

He wrote: "I am a prince, not a businessman. Money doesn't motivate me; glory and history does. My love for football isn't a secret."

"I'm not new in football. I've created a club [Malaysian Super League club JDTFC] from every year fighting relegation to a dominating champion. I've won 16 titles in eight years. We are the biggest in Southeast Asia and one of the biggest in Asia."

He also discussed leaving Valencia as it is with its rich history and footballing culture, which some have interpreted as a dig at Lim.

"I want to expand my empire, spread my wings, and go for new challenges," he added.

"Last but not least, I'm not someone who will change your club logo or tradition... I'm here for glory, success and history."

"What does Valencia need? You need someone who knows about football, [is] hungry for success, passionate and understands how big Valencia is as a club."

Tunku Ismail already owns Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim.

JDT won its seventh consecutive league title in October 2020.

Background

Billionaire Lim has been criticised by Valencia supporters for years now.

His stake in the club in 2014 and writing off its debts initially were hailed as the injection Valencia needed and Lim was celebrated as a white knight.

But the lifeline extended to the struggling club failed to translate to silverware.

Valencia has qualified for the Champions League three times and reached the Europa League semi-final in 2019.

The tumultuous relationship between fans and owner has been evident in the number of managers appointed the last seven years.

Seven different coaches have taken over.

Lim has not indicated if he is selling the club.

Top photo via