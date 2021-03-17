Back

Main aggressor in ITE bullying incident will be expelled

The other students involved in the incident will be counselled, and required to perform community service.

Lean Jinghui | March 17, 2021, 04:45 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

ITE announced that it will expel the main aggressor involved in a bullying incident, after a video of it went viral.

The video depicted an ITE College Central student taunting a fellow youth in what appeared to be the school's toilet.

The main aggressor was seen berating and also kicking the victim in the calf, resulting in online public outrage.

"The norm for assault cases in the college"

In its updated Facebook post, which was amended today (Mar. 17), ITE said:

"ITE College Central has concluded its investigation into the bullying incident. The main aggressor will be dismissed, as is the norm for assault cases in the College."

It added that the other students involved in the incident will be counselled, and required to perform community service.

Previously, Suresh Natarajan, principal of ITE College Central, mentioned that one of the students involved in the incident had been suspended, pending further investigation.

ITE also said that it had reached out to the victim and his family to extend support to them.

You can find the full Facebook post here:

Top image via @sgtrendzzzz Instagram page.

Ex-NUS Master's student hit mother's private parts with metal padlock, punched her in mouth

On multiple occasions, Koh's mother said she had suffered her injuries in a fall, so as not to implicate him.

March 17, 2021, 11:46 PM

Recovered Covid-19 cases in S'pore crosses 60,000 mark on Mar. 17, 2021

One of the new cases includes a S'porean returning from Indonesia.

March 17, 2021, 11:10 PM

S'porean woman, 45, committed sexual acts on daughter's underage male friend who has intellectual disabilities

She was given a one-year jail term.

March 17, 2021, 10:59 PM

Cat chases rooster around at Boon Lay HDB

Cat and cock game.

March 17, 2021, 10:51 PM

No more cheese fries at certain KFC S'pore outlets due to shipment issues

Oh no.

March 17, 2021, 07:51 PM

Buy-1-get-1-free chocolate gift boxes from Godiva S'pore now till Mar. 31, 2021

Including the 2021 Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day collections.

March 17, 2021, 06:55 PM

Syed Saddiq: The youth have merit as they are 'disruptive' & 'dare to think out of the box'

He said it's time to challenge the notion that "age is the defining factor of success".

March 17, 2021, 06:34 PM

Young female Japanese biker is really 50-year-old man with luscious hair using FaceApp

Can't trust everything you see online these days.

March 17, 2021, 06:22 PM

More reliable rides & less early closures with S'pore's first Integrated Train Testing Centre, ready in 2024

The completion of the testing centre will allow train testing works to be carried out around the clock.

March 17, 2021, 06:10 PM

69 Noodle Bar with punny shop name opens at 69 Syed Alwi Road in Jalan Besar

How to seize the opportunity.

March 17, 2021, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.