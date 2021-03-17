Main aggressor in ITE bullying incident will be expelled

ITE announced that it will expel the main aggressor involved in a bullying incident, after a video of it went viral.

The video depicted an ITE College Central student taunting a fellow youth in what appeared to be the school's toilet.

The main aggressor was seen berating and also kicking the victim in the calf, resulting in online public outrage.

"The norm for assault cases in the college"

In its updated Facebook post, which was amended today (Mar. 17), ITE said:

"ITE College Central has concluded its investigation into the bullying incident. The main aggressor will be dismissed, as is the norm for assault cases in the College."

It added that the other students involved in the incident will be counselled, and required to perform community service.

Previously, Suresh Natarajan, principal of ITE College Central, mentioned that one of the students involved in the incident had been suspended, pending further investigation.

ITE also said that it had reached out to the victim and his family to extend support to them.

You can find the full Facebook post here:

