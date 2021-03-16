Back

ITE suspends student who kicked fellow youth & asked him to apologise for using the urinal

He also slapped the victim on the head multiple times, while asking "you got problem ah".

Lean Jinghui | March 16, 2021, 01:58 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A video recently uploaded (Mar. 12) on Instagram page @sg.trendzzz showed a youth from ITE College Central apparently bullying another student, causing much consternation online.

ITE has since responded to the incident; the college said that it has suspended the student for his actions.

Background

In the video, the first youth is seen taunting his victim in what looks to be the school's toilet.

The first youth is heard asking "What's wrong with you bro", then cornering the victim when he tries to move away.

Image via sg.trendzzz Instagram

He then questions the victim, saying, "Why you take out your d*ck and pee?"

Next, he slaps the victim on the head multiple times, while asking "you got problem ah".

He also forces the victim to apologise to him, specifically by saying "sorry boss".

Image via sg.trendzzz Instagram

The video ends with the first youth telling the victim he can leave, but not before he kicks the victim hard in the calf as he leaves.

Other individuals, possibly the ringleader's friends, could be heard laughing in the background as the browbeating went on.

Netizens condemn

The video has since garnered more than 64,000 views on the @sg.trendzzz Instagram account.

Many netizens were outraged by the first youth's actions:

Screenshot from sg trendzzz Instagram.

Others mentioned they had filed an online police report and expressed concern for the welfare of the victim.

Image via sg.trendzzz Instagram

Image via sg.trendzzz Instagram

Netizens also criticised the first youth for picking on someone "weaker" than himself.

 

Image via sg.trendzzz Instagram

ITE and Sun Xueling statement

On March 16, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling shared on her Facebook page that they are aware of a video about a "bullying incident" at ITE College Central.

Sun said that the students involved in the incident have been identified, and one of the students has been suspended.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. She added:

"Might is not right. It is morally reprehensible to bully someone. Even more so, if you pick on a person or child who is in a vulnerable position and unable to defend himself or herself."

ITE's Facebook page shared a post, also on March 16, that they are aware of the video and they take a "firm stance" against such behaviour.

According to Suresh Natarajan, principal of ITE College Central, one of the students involved in the incident has been suspended, and they have reached out to the victim and his family to extend their support.

Information for mental health assistance

Bullying can pose a serious risk to the victim's emotional and mental health in Singapore if not curbed.

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

Help123 Cyber Wellness Community Support Platform: 1800-6123-123

Coalition Against Bullying for Children and Youth (CABCY): (65) 6223 3122

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image via @sgtrendzzz Instagram

BreadTalk S'pore launches baby pink bakes with rose, sakura & strawberry flavours

Mostly strawberry.

March 16, 2021, 01:49 PM

Felicia Chin shares interesting tidbits of her 5-year relationship with Jeffrey Xu

Xu's father flew from China to ask Chin when she and Xu will get married and have children.

March 16, 2021, 12:27 PM

Long Beach King in Kallang to close down after 36 years

Gone.

March 16, 2021, 12:10 PM

Wild Wild Wet S'pore to become month-long Songkran with electronic dance music, water gun battles

Wet.

March 16, 2021, 11:48 AM

All-in-one home insurance from as low as $3.90 a month covers you from fire, accidents to pests infestation at home

Home insurance is more than just a fire insurance.

March 16, 2021, 11:46 AM

Contactless detection of TraceTogether token & app in selected venues from Apr. 19

Simplified check-in soon.

March 16, 2021, 11:08 AM

Crave S'pore launching Thai-inspired Nasi Lemak with basil chicken, green curry & more

Plus Thai pearl milk tea.

March 16, 2021, 10:15 AM

More revelations surface in case of South Korean girl left to starve by 'mum'

DNA tests revealed that Seok, the 'grandmother', was actually the biological mother.

March 16, 2021, 09:54 AM

Massive bungalow built in 1938 in heart of Orchard left to rot, now likely worth S$500 million

Caught in a 40-year legal battle.

March 16, 2021, 04:25 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 15, 2021

The total number of cases is 60,117 as of Mar. 15, 2021.

March 15, 2021, 11:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.