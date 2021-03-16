ITE suspends student who kicked fellow youth & asked him to apologise for using the urinal

A video recently uploaded (Mar. 12) on Instagram page @sg.trendzzz showed a youth from ITE College Central apparently bullying another student, causing much consternation online.

ITE has since responded to the incident; the college said that it has suspended the student for his actions.

Background

In the video, the first youth is seen taunting his victim in what looks to be the school's toilet.

The first youth is heard asking "What's wrong with you bro", then cornering the victim when he tries to move away.

He then questions the victim, saying, "Why you take out your d*ck and pee?"

Next, he slaps the victim on the head multiple times, while asking "you got problem ah".

He also forces the victim to apologise to him, specifically by saying "sorry boss".

The video ends with the first youth telling the victim he can leave, but not before he kicks the victim hard in the calf as he leaves.

Other individuals, possibly the ringleader's friends, could be heard laughing in the background as the browbeating went on.

Netizens condemn

The video has since garnered more than 64,000 views on the @sg.trendzzz Instagram account.

Many netizens were outraged by the first youth's actions:

Others mentioned they had filed an online police report and expressed concern for the welfare of the victim.

Netizens also criticised the first youth for picking on someone "weaker" than himself.

ITE and Sun Xueling statement

On March 16, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling shared on her Facebook page that they are aware of a video about a "bullying incident" at ITE College Central.

Sun said that the students involved in the incident have been identified, and one of the students has been suspended.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. She added:

"Might is not right. It is morally reprehensible to bully someone. Even more so, if you pick on a person or child who is in a vulnerable position and unable to defend himself or herself."

ITE's Facebook page shared a post, also on March 16, that they are aware of the video and they take a "firm stance" against such behaviour.

According to Suresh Natarajan, principal of ITE College Central, one of the students involved in the incident has been suspended, and they have reached out to the victim and his family to extend their support.

Information for mental health assistance

Bullying can pose a serious risk to the victim's emotional and mental health in Singapore if not curbed.

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

Help123 Cyber Wellness Community Support Platform: 1800-6123-123

Coalition Against Bullying for Children and Youth (CABCY): (65) 6223 3122

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image via @sgtrendzzz Instagram