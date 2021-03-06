Iguana swims across Choa Chu Kang swimming pool as shortcut to get to other side

The Singapore weather has been particularly warm and dry for most of February.

Some rainfall is expected to arrive soon, but just like football pundits, the meteorological service are not expected to be completely accurate with their predictions.

If you've been dying to take a dip in a swimming pool, you're not the only one.

An iguana was seen merrily swimming and cutting across lanes in a swimming pool, as seen by Kok Beng Cheng, who shared a few photos of the incident on Facebook.

In his post on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings, he wrote:

"Did you know that iguanas are pretty good swimmers? I (realised) that when this fellow decided to take a shortcut!"

A commenter asked Kok where this took place, to which he replied "Warren."

This could be The Warren, a condominium in Choa Chu Kang, or perhaps the Warren Golf and Country Club, also in Choa Chu Kang.

Other commenters also noted the resemblance to Godzilla.

And to be fair, it is somewhat similar.

Let's hope it'll rain soon so our reptilian friends don't have to take to pools to cool off.

Or take a short cut to get somewhere.

You can see the post here.

Top image via Kok Beng Cheng via Singapore Wildlife Sightings