More than half a million S'pore residents have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine

That's nearly 10 per cent of Singapore's population.

Syahindah Ishak | March 14, 2021, 11:41 PM

Over 500,000 people in Singapore have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, announced Education Minister and co-chair of the Multi Ministry Taskforce (MTF) Lawrence Wong on March 14, 2021.

This means that nearly 10 per cent of Singapore's population have been vaccinated, Wong said.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong had earlier updated the public that more than 350,000 Singapore residents have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines during the Committee of Supply debates on March 5.

Those aged 60 to 69 will be vaccinated

According to Wong, the focus for this month will be on those aged 60 to 69.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in February.

MOH said that those in this age group will be notified via letters around the middle of March.

They will then receive their vaccinations starting from end-March.

Those in priority sectors will also be vaccinated

Besides those in their 60s, people in priority sectors, such as education, will also be receiving their vaccines.

In a joint press release with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on March 8 that vaccinations for staff in the education sector will begin this month.

It will be progressively offered to over 150,000 personnel in various educational institutions.

Singapore will only use vaccines that meet strict standards of safety

As more vaccine supplies become available, the government will be stepping up the programme to cover the rest of Singapore's population.

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong had previously said that "only Covid-19 vaccines that meet strict standards of safety and effectiveness will be used for Singapore residents".

"We will monitor the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and adjust our measures accordingly," he added.

Top image from Lawrence Wong/FB.

