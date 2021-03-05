Over 350,000 S'pore residents have received 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose as of Mar. 4

More than 350,000 Singapore residents have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, including some 80 per cent of Singapore's healthcare workers.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong revealed this during the Committee of Supply debates on Friday, March 5.

"We are making steady progress in our vaccination programme", Gan said, adding that 215,000 Singapore residents have received their second doses as of March 4.

Update on seniors receiving their first dose of vaccination

Gan also gave an update on the progress of the government's vaccination programme for the seniors.

Over 40,000 seniors aged 70 and above have received their first dose as of March 4, he said.

Gan thanked community volunteers from the People’s Association and Silver Generation Ambassadors who have reached out to the seniors to help them make their appointments.

Gan added that "only Covid-19 vaccines that meet strict standards of safety and effectiveness will be used for Singapore residents".

"We will monitor the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and adjust our measures accordingly", he said.

100,000 more S'porean residents have received their vaccines since Chinese New Year

Previously, in his annual Chinese New Year message released on Feb 10, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that over 250,000 people in Singapore have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,

If supplies come in as scheduled, Singapore will have enough vaccines for everyone who wants one by the end of the year, he said.

PM Lee also urged everyone to get a vaccine so Singapore can achieve herd immunity once enough of the public is vaccinated.

