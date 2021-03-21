Back

4km refurbished rail corridor from Hillview MRT station to King Albert Park MRT station reopens

More green spaces for your weekend hikes.

Karen Lui | March 21, 2021, 12:13 PM

Those who have visited the Bukit Timah Truss Bridge over the recent Chinese New Year festive season would have caught the colourful decorations.

Now, you can venture beyond the Bukit Timah Truss Bridge near King Albert Park MRT station, and walk along the refurbished green corridor towards Hillview MRT station.

Rail corridor (central)

The stretch of pathway between Bukit Timah Truss Bridge and Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge had been closed for trail enhancement works since July 15 in 2019.

Image by NParks.

Sitting in the middle of the entire Rail Corridor trail, this stretch is around four kilometres long, making it easy for many people of all ages to tackle.

Each section of the Rail Corridor (Central) has been curated with a specific theme to complement the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve that is close by.

Image via NParks.

As you start your way from the Bukit Timah Railway Station northwards, you can expect to see the Kampung Garden soon.

When you pass the Hindhede bridge, keep a lookout for the Rainforest portion that covers the entire way until the Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge.

If you continue further beyond the Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge to Hillview MRT station, you can catch the Ridgeline.

While the entire 24km Rail Corridor trail that starts from Tanjong Pagar Railway Station to Woodlands Train Checkpoint is yet to be available to the public, hikers can challenge the newly reopened pathway between the two Truss bridges.

Image by NParks.

Flora and fauna

Here are some animals and plants that you may spot on along the Rail Corridor, including the Sunda Pangolin and Sunda Scops Owl.

Image via NParks.

The view

Here are some pictures of what you can expect to see on this trail.

A post shared by Yvonne Tan (@yvonne1609)

A post shared by Jane's Singapore Tours (@janessgtours)

A post shared by @anne_travelnfood

A post shared by Singapore Embassy in Jakarta (@sg.embassy.jakarta)

A post shared by E (@ziggystadust)

