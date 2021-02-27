Pangolin out for morning walk at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve has rare encounter with hikers

A Sunda Pangolin out for a walk in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve in the morning of Feb. 27, Saturday, had a rare encounter with some hikers.

Footage of the scaly, four-legged creature toddling down steps on a walking path was shared online by one of the hikers, Facebook user KaiPeng Foo.

"Hello," said one of the hikers, to no apparent response from the creature, which ambled off into the undergrowth — possibly in search of its next insect-based meal.

Pangolins critically endangered

The International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN) classifies Sunda Pangolins — which are native to Singapore — as being "critically endangered".

They have become roadkill victims, as their natural behaviour when faced with danger is to curl up into a ball.

This, unfortunately, is not enough to protect them from fast-moving cars.

Pangolins are considered the most highly-trafficked mammal in the world.

Singapore is a known hub for the illegal wildlife trade, and numerous shipments of pangolin scales and elephant ivory have been seized here over the years.

Related stories

Top image via KaiPeng Foo on Facebook