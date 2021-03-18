Cool dog riding pillion on motorcycle in S'pore previously a stray, given practice rides

The cool dog photographed in Singapore riding pillion on a motorcycle with his human had to do practice rides several months ago before hitting the road for real.
The dog, Buddy, shared on his Instagram account @buddylikescats on March 14 about how he deals with riding on a bike these days.
Writing from Buddy's perspective, the post read:
Me and pa on our first "real" ride out, to Bishan Park in August 2020! We did a few weeks of training before this - around the neighbourhood and estate so that paps could make sure I was super comfortable and confident on the bike, before stepping on the road. Boy and am I loving it 😍 Now he brings me everywhere and I get to go out every week with him
This post -- the first in 16 months on the account -- was likely put up in response to some concerns expressed about how a dog should not be riding pillion on the road.
Buddy, and his owner, were snapped together at a traffic stop along a road in Toa Payoh.
Previously a stray
On March 17, a Facebook post revealed more details about Buddy, who is a Singapore Special.
The post said Buddy went from being "a homeless stray to being a cool furkid on a bike" after he was adopted.
He also spent a few years in a shelter.The post also said:
He was found one day roaming the streets alone with no place to call home. He then later spent his years living in the shelter before finally getting adopted.
Now, not only does Buddy have a warm home to sleep in, he also goes on weekly adventures with his hooman.
In response to queries about where to find Buddy's gear of goggles and backpack, @buddylikescats responded:
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.