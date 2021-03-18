Back

Cool dog riding pillion on motorcycle in S'pore previously a stray, given practice rides

Living his best life.

Belmont Lay | March 18, 2021, 03:26 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The cool dog photographed in Singapore riding pillion on a motorcycle with his human had to do practice rides several months ago before hitting the road for real.

The dog, Buddy, shared on his Instagram account @buddylikescats on March 14 about how he deals with riding on a bike these days.

Writing from Buddy's perspective, the post read:

Me and pa on our first "real" ride out, to Bishan Park in August 2020! We did a few weeks of training before this - around the neighbourhood and estate so that paps could make sure I was super comfortable and confident on the bike, before stepping on the road. Boy and am I loving it 😍 Now he brings me everywhere and I get to go out every week with him

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Buddy | Bud Bud | Budders (@buddylikescats)

This post -- the first in 16 months on the account -- was likely put up in response to some concerns expressed about how a dog should not be riding pillion on the road.

Buddy, and his owner, were snapped together at a traffic stop along a road in Toa Payoh.

Previously a stray

On March 17, a Facebook post revealed more details about Buddy, who is a Singapore Special.

The post said Buddy went from being "a homeless stray to being a cool furkid on a bike" after he was adopted.

He also spent a few years in a shelter.

The post also said:

He was found one day roaming the streets alone with no place to call home. He then later spent his years living in the shelter before finally getting adopted. ⁣

Now, not only does Buddy have a warm home to sleep in, he also goes on weekly adventures with his hooman.

In response to queries about where to find Buddy's gear of goggles and backpack, @buddylikescats responded:

Hawthorn crumble tarts, yam tarts & other low-sugar fusion bakes by S'pore home baker

They also have sanzha (hawthorn) cream cheese buns.

March 18, 2021, 03:19 PM

Tampines Town Council responds to high-rise littering of dirty diapers from HDB flat

Oh crap.

March 18, 2021, 03:06 PM

Visitors must pre-register for Popular warehouse sale happening from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2021

One hour of shopping.

March 18, 2021, 02:55 PM

All the responses to NUS student's 'I don't want to be woke' commentary, summarised

The public backlash against the commentary prompted replies from her instructor, & the university.

March 18, 2021, 02:39 PM

8 people shot dead in Atlanta, US, 6 victims Asian women, suspect in custody

Long's family helped the police to identify and track him down.

March 18, 2021, 02:12 PM

Bilahari Kausikan: Political systems don't determine countries' success at handling Covid-19

The Chinese Leninist system and the various types of Western democracies each have their own strengths and their own dysfunctionalities.

March 18, 2021, 01:52 PM

M'sian policeman saves girl, 16, attempting to jump off flyover

Several motorists had spotted the girl standing at the edge of the flyover and alerted the police.

March 18, 2021, 12:51 PM

MCCY contacts Indian composer to substantiate ownership claims he wrote 'We Can Achieve'

The Singapore government owns the rights to 'Count On Me Singapore'.

March 18, 2021, 12:08 PM

Face verification can soon be used to withdraw cash & check account balances at OCBC ATMs

No need for ATM cards anymore.

March 18, 2021, 12:05 PM

Homeless German man in Hougang surviving on welfare after he allegedly left wife & job

He used to be a director of a firm, drawing S$12,000 a month.

March 18, 2021, 12:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.