Group of more than 20 cyclists allegedly hog all 3 lanes on S'pore road

More than 20 cyclists were spotted taking up all three lanes of a road in Singapore, obstructing a car.

They could also be in violation of the prevailing Covid-19 safe distancing restrictions.

Obstructing traffic

A short 34-second video clip — apparently a recording of a video taken by a car's dashcam — was uploaded to Facebook group Singapore Road Accident on Mar. 23.

According to a timestamp on the video, the incident took place on Mar. 16, 2021 at 9.18pm.

It is not clear where it happened, though distinctive green and white road signs in the video suggest that it took place in Singapore.

In the video, the cyclists appear to be riding on the first two lanes of the road, on the left side.

The driver changes to the right lane, presumably to overtake, after spotting the cyclists from afar. However, by the time he reaches them, some of them appear to have moved onto the rightmost lane.

The driver then honks at the cyclists.

Subsequently, the cyclists disperse onto the left and right lanes, allowing the car to pass through on the middle lane.

Legal requirement for cycling on the roads

According to the Road Traffic Act, cyclists should, as far as possible, keep left on all paths unless overtaking. The exception to this rule is if cyclists are turning right at the next junction.

In addition, cyclists should also ride in a manner so as not to obstruct vehicles moving at a faster speed.

Should cyclists be turning or changing lanes, they are also required to signal their intentions "in sufficient time to enable traffic to take appropriate action for the avoidance of danger."

This can be done by holding out their arms horizontally in the direction that they intend to move, with palms facing to the front.

Advisories on group riding

The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) has released advisories in the past pertaining to group riding amid Covid-19.

In August 2020, SCF appealed to riders to avoid joining group rides after evidence of "groups riding dangerously" were circulated online.

During the Circuit Breaker period, SCF also recommended that groups of cyclists should observe 20m of spacing, even at traffic lights, but updated its advisory to recommend a minimum of 3m spacing between different groups of eight as Singapore entered Phase 3 from Dec. 28, 2020.

Groups should also avoid mixing or merging with other groups, both during or after their rides, SCF said.

