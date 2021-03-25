Covid-19 RNA in NUS hostel: 437 UTown residents test negative, 1 result pending

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Mar. 24).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,236.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported for the twelfth consecutive day.

All 15 are imported cases.

Among the 15 imported cases:

Three (Cases 61135, 61136 and 61144) are Singaporeans who returned from Indonesia and the UK.

One (Case 61139) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

Two (Cases 61133 and 61140) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India.

Nine are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, of whom one (Case 61145) is a foreign domestic worker.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

15 more discharged

15 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,078 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

103 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new places were added to the list of places visited by cases in the community during their infectious period.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Update on Covid-19 RNA found in wastewater

It was previously reported that Covid-19 viral fragments were detected on Mar. 21 from testing of wastewater sample collected on Mar. 20 from the UTown Residence North Tower at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

According to MOH, this may be due to viral shedding from a recovered past infection among the residents.

As a precautionary measure, MOH carried out special testing operations on the residents of the affected apartments.

In total, 438 individuals, excluding the recovered case, were swabbed. 437 results have come back negative for Covid-19 infection, and one is pending.

Top photo via Nauman Shahid on Google Maps