Back

Covid-19 RNA found in wastewater of NUS hostel, residents to be swabbed as precaution

Found at UTown Residence North Tower.

Syahindah Ishak | March 23, 2021, 10:12 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Covid-19 viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) was found in the wastewater of a hostel block at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

At UTown Residence North Tower

According to a circular seen by Mothership, low levels of the Covid-19 RNA were detected in a wastewater sample collected on Saturday (March 20) from an inspection chamber linked to bathrooms at UTown Residence North Tower.

All residents in the affected apartments will have to undergo a swab test as a precautionary measure.

This is to identify whether there are other residents who may be and/ or had been infected with Covid-19, the circular said.

It is unclear how many students/ staff are affected.

Swabbing stations to be set up on March 23

According to the circular, swabbing stations will be set up by the relevant authorities at UTown Residence on Tuesday (March 23).

Affected residents are required to self-isolate and minimise physical contact with others until the swab test results are confirmed to be negative.

Meanwhile, other staff and students were told to:

  • Not visit or enter the premises of the affected block in the hostel.

  • Avoid the swabbing stations and its vicinity.

  • Monitor their health and declare their temperature via uNivUS. If unwell, they should see a doctor immediately.

  • Comply with the university's existing safe management measures.

The circular also stated that the Wastewater Surveillance Programme has been implemented for all NUS hostels since Dec. 7, 2020 for a "safe, effective and non-intrusive" way to detect Covid-19 positive cases.

Mothership has reached out to NUS for further comments.

Top image via NUS/FB & Google StreetView.

Donate used running shoes & get a S$50 voucher from Running Lab

The campaign will last till March 31.

March 23, 2021, 09:45 AM

Male student supposedly from Ngee Ann Poly says being urinated on was consensual

He shared on social media that he was not bullied.

March 23, 2021, 03:40 AM

Ngee Ann Poly investigating video of students peeing on 2 boys in school toilet

...

March 23, 2021, 12:43 AM

12 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore, no locally-transmitted infections for 10th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,208.

March 22, 2021, 10:50 PM

'China's most beautiful interpreter' goes viral after composed performance at Alaska meeting

Chinese netizens praised her for projecting the 'elegant demeanour of China's diplomats in the new era'.

March 22, 2021, 08:36 PM

Cultured Wars: Yakult & Vitagen's decades-long battle for dominance in S'pore

A lot of percentages.

March 22, 2021, 07:39 PM

CapitaLand to form new investment entity, expected to be largest REIM in Asia

Shares of CapitaLand last closed on Friday (Mar. 19) at S$3.31.

March 22, 2021, 06:37 PM

S'pore man, 26, allegedly swings vehicle door at temperature screening officer after being told to wear his mask

He will be charged in court on March 23, 2021.

March 22, 2021, 06:24 PM

Indonesia preparing for travel corridor between S'pore, Batam & Bintan in April 2021

Tourism workers in Batam and Bintan are getting vaccinated.

March 22, 2021, 06:23 PM

New pâtisserie in Bedok offers desserts & pastries from ex-Michelin pastry team members

Second outlet.

March 22, 2021, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.