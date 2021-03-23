Covid-19 RNA found in wastewater of NUS hostel, residents to be swabbed as precaution

Covid-19 viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) was found in the wastewater of a hostel block at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

At UTown Residence North Tower

According to a circular seen by Mothership, low levels of the Covid-19 RNA were detected in a wastewater sample collected on Saturday (March 20) from an inspection chamber linked to bathrooms at UTown Residence North Tower.

All residents in the affected apartments will have to undergo a swab test as a precautionary measure.

This is to identify whether there are other residents who may be and/ or had been infected with Covid-19, the circular said.

It is unclear how many students/ staff are affected.

Swabbing stations to be set up on March 23

According to the circular, swabbing stations will be set up by the relevant authorities at UTown Residence on Tuesday (March 23).

Affected residents are required to self-isolate and minimise physical contact with others until the swab test results are confirmed to be negative.

Meanwhile, other staff and students were told to:

Not visit or enter the premises of the affected block in the hostel.

Avoid the swabbing stations and its vicinity.

Monitor their health and declare their temperature via uNivUS. If unwell, they should see a doctor immediately.

Comply with the university's existing safe management measures.

The circular also stated that the Wastewater Surveillance Programme has been implemented for all NUS hostels since Dec. 7, 2020 for a "safe, effective and non-intrusive" way to detect Covid-19 positive cases.

Mothership has reached out to NUS for further comments.

Top image via NUS/FB & Google StreetView.