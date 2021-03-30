Back

Community cat turns up again at Hougang CC vaccination spot, takes nap while waiting

Instead of a shot, it got forty winks.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 30, 2021, 12:40 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An adorable community cat showed up at Hougang Community Club during vaccination time to only receive pats.

Turned up again

It seems that the same cat was trying to do so again on Mar. 28, as seen in this post by Jothio U. Nan in the public Facebook group, Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

Photo via Jothio U. Nan on Facebook

It seems that the cat has taken a liking to its new hangout, and has kept to safe distancing measures by staying within its chair.

Photo via Jothio U. Nan on Facebook

It stretched and relaxed, and managed to take a nap while waiting.

Photo via Jothio U. Nan on Facebook

Previously, it was reported that those in the neighbourhood are familiar with the feline, which is eight to 10 years old.

This time it seems that while it still didn't get the vaccination it was queuing for, you might still be able to catch a glimpse of the cat trying its luck again if you're heading down anytime soon.

You can see the original post here.

Top image via Jothio U. Nan on Facebook

Delivery rider receives S$2 tip & handwritten note despite late delivery

Good vibes only.

March 30, 2021, 12:00 PM

15,000km high-speed internet cable to link S'pore & North America across Pacific Ocean by 2024

Internet might be wireless on land but they are all connected by wires running under the sea.

March 30, 2021, 10:54 AM

S'pore studying Hong Kong proposal to re-open borders safely: Ong Ye Kung

The bubble could reappear.

March 30, 2021, 10:07 AM

Public can donate to wife of food delivery rider killed in Kovan accident involving Mini Cooper

This incident has highlighted the perils of doing food delivery on the road.

March 30, 2021, 03:40 AM

'You don't need to know who my mother is but I'm sorry': Man who slapped lady at River Valley Rd taxi stand

The woman, who is his ex-girlfriend, said his mother isn't a prominent figure.

March 30, 2021, 01:43 AM

M'sian who arrived in S'pore to assist in police investigation among imported Covid-19 cases

He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28.

March 29, 2021, 11:25 PM

Why S'pore spent S$270 million on HSR but only compensated S$102 million by M'sia

The compensation was announced earlier today (March 29).

March 29, 2021, 09:37 PM

Woman who took helmet from S'pore condo car park says she took it by mistake & lodges police report

She said that it was all a misunderstanding.

March 29, 2021, 09:18 PM

GrabExpress offering same day, 4-hour delivery with fixed fares of S$5.30 onwards

Fast and simple.

March 29, 2021, 08:45 PM

Southeast Asia's 1st battery recycling facility opens in S'pore, can recycle up to 14 tonnes of lithium batteries a day

Moving towards a circular economy.

March 29, 2021, 07:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.