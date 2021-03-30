Community cat turns up again at Hougang CC vaccination spot, takes nap while waiting

An adorable community cat showed up at Hougang Community Club during vaccination time to only receive pats.

Turned up again

It seems that the same cat was trying to do so again on Mar. 28, as seen in this post by Jothio U. Nan in the public Facebook group, Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

It seems that the cat has taken a liking to its new hangout, and has kept to safe distancing measures by staying within its chair.

It stretched and relaxed, and managed to take a nap while waiting.

Previously, it was reported that those in the neighbourhood are familiar with the feline, which is eight to 10 years old.

This time it seems that while it still didn't get the vaccination it was queuing for, you might still be able to catch a glimpse of the cat trying its luck again if you're heading down anytime soon.

