Community cat queues up at Hougang CC for vaccination booking, receives pats instead

Probably didn't bring the letter.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 24, 2021, 01:32 PM

The vaccination process is well underway in Singapore, and one cat is determined to be part of the campaign.

According to a Mothership reader who goes by ecstxsyz on Instagram, a community cat made its way to Hougang Community Club on Mar. 23 to hang out.

As seen in the photos provided by the reader, the cat somehow found its way to seat number 16 in the vaccination booking queue section.

Photo courtesy of ecstxsyz on Instagram

According to the reader, the community cat has been living in Hougang and is around eight to 10 years old.

Photo courtesy of ecstxsyz on Instagram

As such, residents in the community are familiar with the feline.

While the cat obviously didn't get vaccinated, it received plenty of pats instead.

Photo courtesy of ecstxsyz on Instagram

Cute.

Top image courtesy of ecstxsyz on Instagram.

