Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li & Andrew Gray announce split after 5½ years

Andrew Gray and Kelly Mi Li from Netflix's "Bling Empire" have announced their split.

This comes about two years after the reality TV show was filmed.

Gray and Mi Li uploaded the announcement to their respective Instagram pages on Mar. 10, with the same photo and similar captions.

Both said that they:

Have been together for five and a half years

Will always "respect and love" each other

Have nonetheless made the difficult decision to officially separate, and will work on being "the best versions of [themselves] individually"

Gray and Mi Li wrapped up the announcement by thanking their supporters and requesting for privacy.

Fellow cast member Kane Lim liked Mi Li's post, and left a row of hearts in the comments section.

What happened in "Bling Empire"

Gray and Mi Li were depicted with a stormy relationship in the series.

Early on in the show, Gray was filmed losing his temper with Mi Li in Paris, much to heiress Anna Shay's disapproval.

The then-couple were in the French capital courtesy of Shay, and Mi Li had gone shopping with with Shay without waking Gray up, causing him to blow up.

While Gray was portrayed as a clingy partner with abandonment issues, Mi Li stayed on for his loyalty to her.

A few episodes later and after some sessions of counselling, Gray and Mi Li teetered on the brink of a break-up, and Mi Li officially ended things by moving out.

She then went on a date with Kevin Kreider, but ended the season by meeting Gray again, hinting at a possible reconciliation then.

Top image via Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray's Instagram pages