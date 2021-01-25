Back

6 things to know about 31-year-old S'porean Kane Lim, star of Netflix's 'Bling Empire'

He left Singapore for LA nine years ago.

Mandy How | January 25, 2021, 04:19 PM

First things first: Kane Lim is not the brother of Kim Lim, the daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim.

Netflix's latest reality TV show, "Bling Empire", revolves around the lives of rich (like, really rich) Asians in Los Angeles.

Kinda like "Singapore Social", but also something "Singapore Social" can only aspire to be.

At the time of writing, "Bling Empire" is the #1 show on Netflix Singapore.

If you have come to be sufficiently curious about Kane Lim, the Singaporean star in the show, here are six nuggets of information about the 31-year-old.

1. His family deals in real estate, as well as in shipping, oil, and tankers

This was revealed in the first episode of the series.

It was also mentioned that the Lim empire owns plenty of malls in Singapore and Thailand.

However, Lim clarified with Yahoo that while his father controls a "billion-dollar company", he [Lim's father] is not a billionaire.

In another interview with 8 Days, Lim revealed that his father is also on the board of Sian Chay Medical Institution, a charity organisation that promotes TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) in Singapore.

Work aside, singers Stefanie Sun and Vivian Hsu are considered family friends.

2. But the family is also really private

So private that questions about his family were off-limits in the 8 Days interview.

Calling himself the "black sheep" of the family, Lim told Yahoo that save for him, none of them have social media accounts.

3. Lim himself is no slacker, either

He runs an investment fund in LA with a portfolio that includes hospitality, wellness, real estate, and renewable energy.

According to NME, His LinkedIn page supposedly lists him as the Director of K-ix Capital as well, although that liner has either been removed or is unavailable to random members of the public.

A quick Google search shows that the company has two main functions:

  • Investments in all investible products e.g. properties and shares

  • Provision of services to clients as a business deal maker/broker

4. He credits Rihanna for propelling him to fame

Before Lim was on Netflix, he was Riri's social media friend.

He started his Instagram account some years back to share lifestyle and fashion content when the singer followed him "one day".

"Because of her I vividly remember how my phone died from the amounts of notifications I had. She has been super kind to comment when she liked an outfit or even telling what jacket I should wear to her concerts," Lim told  Voyage LA in a 2019 piece.

5. He had a hand in producing "Bling Empire"

According to Yahoo, Lim was approached by fellow cast member Kelly Mi Li, who was inspired by the "Crazy Rich Asians" movie to make a reality TV version of it.

Together, they pitched the series to reality producer Jeff Jenkins, known otherwise for his work on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

Lim selected most of the cast members for "Bling Empire", Yahoo reported, and the only people that he did not know prior to filming were Anna Shay and Kim Lee.

Lim also insisted to Tatler Singapore that nothing was scripted, except for "maybe Andrew Gray's acting".

Whoops.

6. He was offered a role in "Singapore Social"

But he turned it down, 8 Days disclosed. Double whoops.

Top image via Kane Lim's Instagram page

