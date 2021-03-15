Anwar says not his time to be PM yet, but can still happen

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with Mingguan Malaysia that while it is not his time yet to be prime minister, he does not rule out that possibility in the future, Malay Mail reported.

Still has a shot at becoming PM

Denying that he has yet to fail in his bid to be prime minister, he said "it just hasn't happened yet".

He said: "I have to accept the fact that I am still the Pakatan Harapan's chosen candidate to be prime minister and if Malaysians support me for the post, I will continue to protect the people, especially those who need it the most, God-willing."

Anwar, the leader of opposition party People's Justice Party (PKR), added that there are still a few members of "the elite" who are supposedly not comfortable with the thought of him being prime minister.

"I know those with billions of ringgit do not really agree with me. They are afraid of me," he said.

"I think that the people are more understanding and are more comfortable with me as prime minister."

Will give up if he fails during next GE

Anwar, who is turning 74 this year, further said if he still does not succeed in becoming prime minister after the 15th general election, he would leave the post to the younger generation.

He jokingly said, according to Malay Mail: "I don't want to be 95 and still be pursuing the prime minister role."

Anwar had previously met the Malaysian King in October last year to show proof of his majority support in parliament to form a new government and remove the sitting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who took office after cobbling together a thin majority in the lower house.

The National Palace later issued a statement denying that Anwar had provided the names of the lawmakers whom he claimed supported him.

Top image via Ore Huiying/Getty Images