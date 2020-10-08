Back

Anwar to meet M'sian king, says he'll present proof of majority support from MPs to become PM

He also expressed his gratitude to Allah for the king's recovery from his recent illness.

Darryl Laiu | October 08, 2020, 05:17 PM

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday, Oct. 8, that he has been granted an audience with the king on Oct. 13, reported Malay Mail.

Will show the king proof that he has the support needed to be PM

He said: “At the meeting, I will present documentation of the strong and convincing majority of MPs as I mentioned earlier."

Anwar had said earlier in a press conference on Sep. 23 that a majority of the 222-member parliament supports his bid to become Prime Minister.

Two days later, the palace said that the king has been advised to stay in the hospital for seven days for observation, and would not have any meetings during that time.

Muhyiddin Yassin of Bersatu is the current Prime Minister of Malaysia.

However, the king appoints a Prime Minister whom he thinks is most likely to command a majority in parliament.

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim's Facebook page

