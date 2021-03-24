Back

S'porean director of 'Ilo Ilo' seeking actors for his new movie, no experience required

Performance workshops will be held.

Mandy How | March 24, 2021, 03:03 PM

Anthony Chen has released a casting call for his upcoming film, "We Are All Strangers".

You might know Chen for his award-winning movie "Ilo Ilo", as well as his more recent work, "Wet Season".

This time, Chen is looking for students between 16 and 22 years old as of 2021, and who are able to speak English and their Mother Tongue.

All genders and races are welcomed, and acting experience is not required.

However, applicants below 18 will require parental consent to take part in casting activities.

According to Chen, production starts in 2022, and there will be a series of auditions and performance workshops before the actual casting in the second half of 2021.

Applications close April 16, 2021, at 6pm.

Chen has also provided instructions on how to apply via email:

Top image via Rachel Ng, Anthony Chen's Instagram

