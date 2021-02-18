Back

Uniqlo's +J Spring/Summer 2021 collection arriving in S'pore soon

Another collaboration.

Fasiha Nazren | February 18, 2021, 12:33 PM

Uniqlo's +J collection with German designer Jill Sander is making a comeback.

Sander is known for her minimalist designs and has been dubbed the "Queen of Minimalism".

In a press release, the fashion brand shared that its +J Spring/Summer Collection 2021 is "arriving soon."

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

There is little to no information otherwise, though, but details will probably be released in time to come.

Highly-anticipated collection

The last collaboration was the +J Fall/Winter 2020 Collection which launched on Nov. 20, 2020.

Then, the full line-up was only available online and at Uniqlo's flagship outlet at Orchard Central.

The highly-anticipated launch saw long queues at the flagship store.

Photo from @takkodeluxe.

Photo from @txywishes.

The same collection also caused a shopping frenzy in Nagoya, Japan.

Top image from @takkodeluxe and Uniqlo Singapore.

