Uniqlo's +J Spring/Summer 2021 collection arriving in S'pore soon

Uniqlo's +J collection with German designer Jill Sander is making a comeback.
Sander is known for her minimalist designs and has been dubbed the "Queen of Minimalism".
In a press release, the fashion brand shared that its +J Spring/Summer Collection 2021 is "arriving soon."
There is little to no information otherwise, though, but details will probably be released in time to come.
Highly-anticipated collection
The last collaboration was the +J Fall/Winter 2020 Collection which launched on Nov. 20, 2020.
Then, the full line-up was only available online and at Uniqlo's flagship outlet at Orchard Central.
The highly-anticipated launch saw long queues at the flagship store.
The same collection also caused a shopping frenzy in Nagoya, Japan.
身ぐるみ剥がされてる#UNIQLO #ユニクロ #ジルサンダー pic.twitter.com/Bs88NFwZ0v— E (@he_p3) November 13, 2020
Top image from @takkodeluxe and Uniqlo Singapore.
