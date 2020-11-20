Long queues in Orchard Central as Uniqlo's +J collection launches

Uniqlo's +J Fall/ Winter 2020 Collection has launched in Singapore on Nov. 20.

Collaboration with Jil Sander

The collection is made in collaboration with German designer Jil Sander, who has been dubbed as the "Queen of Minimalism".

The lineup includes 37 items for women, 25 items for men and four accessories.

The collection costs between S$29.90 to S$329.90.

The full lineup is only available at the Uniqlo's flagship store at Orchard Central and online.

Selected items will also be available at selected Uniqlo stores.

You can see the collection here.

Long queues

And it seems like the collection was highly anticipated by Singaporeans.

In a report by the Straits Times, around 160 people were seen queuing up at around 10:30am.

The store opened at 11am.

Each customer was only allowed to purchase five items from the collection.

Here's what the queues look like:

Thankfully, however, the crowd and queues appeared to be well-managed.

Collection caused chaos in Japan

When the same collection launched in Nagoya, Japan, it was reported that it sent some fashion fanatics into a frenzy.

Customers apparently tussled for clothes and caused shattered glass all over the floor due to broken displays.

The stores' mannequins were also not spared.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @takkodeluxe, @txywishes.