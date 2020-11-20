Back

Long queues in Orchard Central as Uniqlo's +J collection launches

It's a collaboration with minimalist designer Jil Sander.

Fasiha Nazren | November 20, 2020, 05:54 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Uniqlo's +J Fall/ Winter 2020 Collection has launched in Singapore on Nov. 20.

Collaboration with Jil Sander

The collection is made in collaboration with German designer Jil Sander, who has been dubbed as the "Queen of Minimalism".

The lineup includes 37 items for women, 25 items for men and four accessories.

The collection costs between S$29.90 to S$329.90.

The full lineup is only available at the Uniqlo's flagship store at Orchard Central and online.

Selected items will also be available at selected Uniqlo stores.

You can see the collection here.

Long queues

And it seems like the collection was highly anticipated by Singaporeans.

In a report by the Straits Times, around 160 people were seen queuing up at around 10:30am.

The store opened at 11am.

Each customer was only allowed to purchase five items from the collection.

Here's what the queues look like:

Photo from @takkodeluxe.

Photo from @txywishes.

Screenshot from 8worldnews.

Screenshot from 8worldnews.

Thankfully, however, the crowd and queues appeared to be well-managed.

Collection caused chaos in Japan

When the same collection launched in Nagoya, Japan, it was reported that it sent some fashion fanatics into a frenzy.

Customers apparently tussled for clothes and caused shattered glass all over the floor due to broken displays.

The stores' mannequins were also not spared.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @takkodeluxe, @txywishes.

Man, 29, jailed 5 months for falsely claiming he lost his job due to Covid-19 to get relief funds

He had voluntarily left his job due to personal reasons.

November 20, 2020, 06:51 PM

From Nov. 23, anyone entering S'pore who've been to M'sia or Japan in past 14 days to serve 14-day SHN: MOH

Tightening of border measures after both countries were hit by a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

November 20, 2020, 06:49 PM

Businessman who bought ex-mistress apartment at The Interlace gets US$9.4 million back from her

Like something out of a drama.

November 20, 2020, 06:36 PM

Great outdoors in M'sia so pristine & rustic it looks like New Zealand

Paradise near by.

November 20, 2020, 06:21 PM

Plant-based luncheon meat available at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets for S$9.35

A little pricey.

November 20, 2020, 05:09 PM

MOM revokes 4 work passes for breaching SHN requirements

Among the offenders, three are work permit holders and one is an S-Pass holder.

November 20, 2020, 05:03 PM

Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy reopening on Nov. 21 with 5m-tall floral sculpture

Complimentary ice cream for Floral Fantasy visitors.

November 20, 2020, 04:56 PM

S'pore family orders 'healthy' catered tingkat dinner, allegedly finds centipede in vegetables

Extra ingredient.

November 20, 2020, 04:54 PM

Elusive Sambar deer seen foraging along Bukit Timah Expressway in the middle of the day

Nom nom nom.

November 20, 2020, 03:55 PM

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 10 days in a row

All new cases today were imported.

November 20, 2020, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.