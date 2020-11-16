Back

Chaos & scuffling at Nagoya Japan store over Uniqlo X Jil Sander collection

Japan finally behaving like the rest of the world.

Andrew Koay | November 16, 2020, 04:37 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Uniqlo's latest collaboration with minimalist German designer Jil Sander has hit stores in Japan, sending some fashion fanatics into a frenzy.

The much-anticipated "+J Collection" drop created chaos at Uniqlo's Nagoya Gate Tower store, with videos and pictures showing thronging crowds packed like sardines in the aisles of the fashion retailer.

According to Sora News, customers on social media reported that tussles for the clothes resulted in displays being broken, leaving shattered glass all over the floor of the store.

Other products were crushed and soiled with images showing strewn on the ground.

Meanwhile, some desperate shoppers stripped the stores' mannequins of their effects.

Didn't use a ticketed entry system

The Nagoya Gate Tower branch — the largest Uniqlo in the Tokai region — had failed to use a ticketed entry system, Sora News added.

The store's employees had underestimated the demand for the "+J Collection".

Thankfully, the mayhem dissipated about an hour or two after the store opened, and no one was reported to be hurt.

At other locations around Japan — such as the Shinjuku Station West Entrance branch —  such ticketed entry systems were used.

Massive queues were also seen at other Uniqlo locations around Japan.

Nov. 20 launch in Singapore

The "+J Collection" will be launched in Singapore, both online and in selected physical stores, on Nov. 20, 2020.

It features a range of fall and winter clothing "inspired by a sense of enlightened understatement".

The collection includes wool and down jackets, cardigans, dresses, chinos, and Supima cotton shirts for both men and women.

Here's a quick look at it:

The entire collection can be previewed on Uniqlo's website.

Top image from Keitoku1115 and You_bford's Twitter page and Uniqlo's website

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

5 new cases of Covid-19, all imported, in S'pore on Nov. 16, 2020

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

November 16, 2020, 04:10 PM

Conrad S'pore offers takeaway Christmas-themed afternoon tea at S$85.60 nett for 2

Afternoon tea, but at home.

November 16, 2020, 03:52 PM

Bubble tea store near Bugis has pink decor, dessert & drinks from S$3.60

For pastel pink and bubble tea lovers.

November 16, 2020, 02:54 PM

Chairman & managing director of Starburst Holdings on bail amidst CPIB probe

An announcement by the company added that the matter is not related to current projects.

November 16, 2020, 02:09 PM

First New Zealand minister of Indian origin grew up in S'pore

Milestone.

November 16, 2020, 12:32 PM

Closing Cantonese bar in Telok Ayer holds open house sale on Nov. 16, 2020

The bar pays tribute to 1980s Hong Kong.

November 16, 2020, 12:25 PM

2 men, 27 & 29, arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Bedok & Tampines

Both men were arrested on Nov. 13. The cases do not appear to be linked.

November 16, 2020, 12:24 PM

Man who beat up 3 men in Golden Mile Tower says he & wife surrounded & provoked, acted in self-defence

What happened, according to the man who beat up the rest.

November 16, 2020, 12:16 PM

NTUC LearningHub CEO dies at age 53

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

November 16, 2020, 12:12 PM

Up to 45% off HK Disneyland hotels from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4, bookings valid until Sep. 2021

Stay at the happiest place on earth.

November 16, 2020, 12:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.