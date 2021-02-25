Back

Popular Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah set to open outlet at JEM

Westies rejoice.

Lean Jinghui | February 25, 2021, 02:33 PM

With the Hong Kong (HK) travel bubble still up in the air, cha chaan tengs' in Singapore might be the closest thing we get to the Hong Kong eatery experience for a while.

According to 8 Days, a new outlet is opening at JEM. That will also be their first westside location.

Opening in JEM, at #01-38

Jurong residents will have their pick of its Hot Milk Tea and Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk.

A quick search on JEM's website confirms this.

Image via JEM

No word on the opening date though.

The new outlet will be located on the first floor, replacing the Stradivarius store at unit #01-38.

Image via JEM

What to order

Providing a selection of eclectic Cantonese fare – from breakfast items to savoury dishes and drinks – there's plenty to dig into at Tsui Wah.

Here are some of their signature dishes and must-try classics:

Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk, at S$4.70. Image via Tsui Wah Singapore's Instagram

King Prawns in XO Sauce with tossed noodles, at S$15.50. Image via Tsui Wah Singapore's Instagram

Braised pork cartilage and wantons in fish soup with Mixian, at S$11.20. Image via Tsui Wah Singapore's Instagram

Hot Milk Tea, at S$4.20. Image via Tsui Wah Singapore Instagram

Other Tsui Wah outlets in Singapore

Aside from the upcoming outlet at JEM, Tsui Wah has two other outlets – at Clarke Quay, and The Heeren.

The Heeren outlet is temporarily closed, but the one in Clarke Quay is open for dine in, take-away, and islandwide delivery.

Tsui [email protected] Quay. Image via Tsui Wah Singapore's Instagram

Tsui W[email protected] Heeren. Image via Tsui Wah Singapore's Instagram

Information on the upcoming outlet

Address: 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #01-38 Jem, Singapore 608549

Opening hours: To be confirmed (TBC)

Top image via Tsui Wah Singapore's Facebook & Instagram

