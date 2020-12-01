Back

S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble expected to be delayed due to rising HK Covid-19 cases

Reportedly will be delayed further.

Syahindah Ishak | December 01, 2020, 02:23 PM

The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble (ATB) is expected to be delayed further, according to The Straits Times.

This is due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and stricter social distancing measures in Hong Kong.

ST reported that officials of both cities are expected to announce the extension of the postponement "soon".

Originally scheduled on Nov. 22

The ATB launch was originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 22.

On Nov. 21, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that it will be deferred by two weeks, after some discussion with Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau, regarding the rise in the city's Covid-19 cases.

Rising number of cases and stricter restrictions in Hong Kong

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the travel bubble will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked Covid-19 cases is more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong.

On Monday (Nov. 30), 76 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Hong Kong, and the seven-day moving average of unlinked Covid-19 cases was 16.

The total number of cases in the city is now more than 6,300. 109 Covid-19 deaths has been recorded.

Hong Kong has also tightened social distancing measures. The city is limiting gatherings to no more than two people.

It will also close karaoke lounges and games centres.

Additionally, most civil servants have been told to work from home.

On Sunday (Nov. 29, Hong Kong announced that all schools will be closed for in-person learning for the rest of the year.

Mothership has contacted CAAS for comment.

