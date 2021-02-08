4-way split for S$12.5 million Feb. 8 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$3.1 million

Toto jackpot on Feb. 8 has compounded to over S$12.5 million even though it was initially expected to be S$8.6 million.

Long queues were spotted islandwide as many hope to get lucky.

The evening draw saw four winning tickets sharing the top prize.

Two of which are QuickPick tickets, in which the set of numbers were generated by the computer by random.

The winning tickets were bought from the following locations:

7-Eleven Owen Road - Blk 45 Owen Rd #01-295 ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

Lucky Hill - Blk 112 Bukit Purmei Road #01-209 ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

NTUC FP Serangoon Central Hypermart - 23 Serangoon Central #03-42 NEX ( 1 System 7 Entry )

Singapore Pools Account Betting Service - - ( 1 Ordinary Entry )

Top image by Sulaiman Daud and via Singapore Pools website