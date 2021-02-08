Back

Toto jackpot of S$8.6 million draws long queues at S'pore Pools outlets islandwide

Good luck.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 08, 2021, 03:17 PM

Last Friday's Toto top prize was around S$5 million, but no one won it.

As such, the Toto top prize for Monday (Feb. 8) has compounded to a whopping S$8.6 million.

Many people flocked to Singapore Pools outlets before the draw at 6:30pm, resulting in long queues like these:

Geylang East

Photo by Lauren Choo.

Jurong

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Upper Boon Keng

Photo by Sulaiman Daud.

Yishun

Video by Benjamin Cheah.

Clementi

Photo by Joshua Lee.

Photo by Joshua Lee.

Photo by Joshua Lee.

Don't forget to keep a safe distance while you huat.

Top photos by Sulaiman Daud and Fasiha Nazren.

