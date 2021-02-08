Toto jackpot of S$8.6 million draws long queues at S'pore Pools outlets islandwide

Last Friday's Toto top prize was around S$5 million, but no one won it.
As such, the Toto top prize for Monday (Feb. 8) has compounded to a whopping S$8.6 million.
Many people flocked to Singapore Pools outlets before the draw at 6:30pm, resulting in long queues like these:
Geylang East
Jurong
Upper Boon Keng
Yishun
Clementi
Don't forget to keep a safe distance while you huat.
Top photos by Sulaiman Daud and Fasiha Nazren.
