Tesla Model 3 cars appear on LTA fuel comparison website, S'pore customers could get minimum rebate of S$25,000

Get ready, Tesla fans. You could soon be cruising the streets of Singapore in your very own electric vehicle.

First reported by the Straits Times (ST) on Feb. 8, Tesla pops up as an option on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Fuel Economy website, where one can make comparisons between different types of cars.

Both the Model 3 Standard Range and the Model 3 Performance cars are available as options.

The Standard Range has a maximum power output of 239kW, while the Performance has an output of 377 kW.

According to ST, the site typically lists cars from manufacturers and authorised agents. There are already a number of parallel-imported Tesla cars in Singapore.

This indicates that the American manufacturer, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, is almost ready to begin selling cars in Singapore to the average customer.

Tech In Asia also reported on Feb. 4, citing an anonymous source at an LTA inspection centre, that the company had received pre-delivery inspection approval.

It added that Tesla cars should get the final approval within 14 days.

Rebate for going green

The website also indicates that the two Tesla Model 3 cars have been given an A1 Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) banding.

This entitles potential buyers of a Tesla Model 3 to a S$25,000 rebate, according to the National Environment Agency.

But that's not all.

Under the Electric Vehicle Early Adoption rebate scheme announced in Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget 2020 speech, customers who buy a new electric car will get a 45 per cent rebate on their Additional Registration Fee, capped at S$20,000.

Tesla's road to Singapore

Tesla has had somewhat of a bumpy journey to Singapore shores.

In 2018, Musk tweeted at the Straits Times, saying that Singapore is a rich city but not supportive of electric vehicles.

In his Budget 2020 speech, Heng said Singapore was aiming to phase out fossil fuel vehicles by 2040.

In July and August 2020, Tesla put up some advertisements on LinkedIn for jobs in Singapore.

Related story:

Top image by Austin Diesel via Unsplash and LTA.