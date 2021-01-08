Back

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the world's richest person, net worth balloons to S$258 billion

The price of Tesla's shares is soaring.

Jason Fan | January 08, 2021, 02:09 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc and Space X, is now the richest person in the world, after Tesla's share price soared 7.9 per cent on Thursday (Jan. 7).

Musk is now worth US$194.8 billion (S$258.2 billion), or US$9.5 billion (S$12.6 billion) more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was previously the world's richest person since 2017.

Tesla's market value exceeds Facebook

According to Bloomberg, Musk has added more than US$165 billion to his fortune over the past year, mainly on the back of Tesla, whose stocks surged 743 per cent last year.

Calling it "probably the fastest bout of wealth creation in history", Bloomberg cited consistent profits, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index and general enthusiasm from investors as the reasons for Tesla's astonishing success.

Tesla's market value of US$767 billion (S$1.02 billion) has edged out Facebook's market value of US$765 billion (S$1.01 billion), and only four companies remain in the S&P 500 Index that are larger than Tesla: Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple, according to Markets Insider.

"Well, back to work"

However, the outspoken entrepreneur did not appear all that excited about his new-found wealth, at least on social media.

After reports of his new status were published, he tweeted "How strange", before adding "Well, back to work."

According to Bloomberg, he tweeted last year that he intended to sell "almost all" his physical possessions, and said in a separate interview that the main purpose of his wealth is to accelerate humanity's evolution into a spacefaring civilisation.

Musk's stance on material wealth is supported by a pinned tweet on his Twitter profile, which may or may not be serious.

Top image via Tesla/YouTube.

 

Ong Ye Kung: Signs to be placed at Tuas lamp post 1 to alert cyclists about stray dogs

The dogs are currently "well and undergoing rehabilitation".

January 08, 2021, 01:52 PM

New S$331 Pokémon Gengar plush with roll out blanket sold out within 2 hours in Japan

Many people definitely want to be licked by Gengar.

January 08, 2021, 01:37 PM

PM Lee: Covid-19 vaccine is painless & only long term solution for pandemic

He urged all Singaporeans to take the vaccine.

January 08, 2021, 01:34 PM

Pigeon found in Ang Mo Kio with DIY dart lodged in eye, ACRES appealing for information

Cruel.

January 08, 2021, 01:27 PM

Best date & time to deposit money in bank on Li Chun 2021 (Feb 3 - 4)

Maximum huat for your new year.

January 08, 2021, 12:34 PM

China says it hopes Americans can 'enjoy peace, stability, security' following US Capitol siege

It's what the American people want, China said.

January 08, 2021, 12:31 PM

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccination at SGH

DMS Kenneth Mak also received the vaccine.

January 08, 2021, 12:30 PM

Woman appeals for witnesses in alleged Ang Mo Kio hit-&-run after elderly mum sustains leg fractures

The accident took place on Dec. 25 at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

January 08, 2021, 12:27 PM

S'pore property agent's door-to-door flyer distributor caught on video removing existing flyer from door

Sleight of hand.

January 08, 2021, 12:14 PM

Trump releases video statement acknowledging defeat, calls for 'smooth' transition of power

No second term.

January 08, 2021, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.