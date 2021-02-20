Last two victims of Tanjong Pagar crash cremated yesterday, flowers left at accident site

The last two victims of the fatal Tanjong Pagar crash which occurred on Feb. 13 have been cremated, Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The driver of the car, Jonathan Long, and Gary Wong Hong Chieh, both 29, were cremated on the evening of Feb. 19 at Mandai Crematorium.

Prior to that, Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28, and Eugene Yap, 29, had been cremated on Feb. 18, while the youngest of the victims, Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26, was cremated on Feb. 17.

Bouquets and cards left at accident site

Lianhe Wanbao further reported that when one of their reporters visited the scene of the accident on Feb. 19, many bouquets, cards and offerings were spotted, with passers-by reportedly visiting the scene.

In addition, a hearse carrying the portrait of Teo was seen at the scene on the day of his Feb. 17 cremation, according to The Straits Times.

Also spotted was a monk conducting the last rites for Teo.

His casket was then taken to Mandai Crematorium, where he was cremated after a service at 6.30pm.

Public hopes for speed cameras and humps to be installed at location

In response to Lianhe Wanbao's questions, several members of the public have since voiced their hope for speed cameras or humps to be installed as soon as possible.

On Feb. 13, at 5.30am, witnesses said they heard the roar of a car engine about 10 minutes before a loud crash at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road. Eyewitnesses said a white BMW slammed into a vacant shophouse previously occupied by Five Oars Coffee Roasters.

At 5.40am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at the location.

Five were pronounced dead at the scene, while another person, the fiance of the driver, was sent to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

Videos of the accident were subsequently circulated on social media.

An apology was then issued on Facebook by E3N Security, a security firm in Singapore, after it uploaded two CCTV clips of the February 13 Tanjong Pagar crash which claimed five lives.

The firm subsequently removed the clips.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Left photo by Sulaiman Daud, right photo via @shangpian Instagram