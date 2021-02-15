Back

Tanjong Pagar crash highlights speeding & revving issues in 2 GRCs

Sound pollution from revving vehicles is a cross-constituency problem in Tanjong Pagar area.

Belmont Lay | February 15, 2021, 02:42 PM

The fatal crash that took place on Feb. 13, 2021 along Tanjong Pagar Road has highlighted a cross-constituency problem involving fast and loud vehicles in the heart of the Central Business District.

The Straits Times reported on Feb. 15 that two Members of Parliament, Josephine Teo and Indranee Rajah, have since responded to the accident.

Teo told ST: "This is a tragic accident and I'm very saddened for the families. I hope they will remain strong in their grief."

Impact site in Jalan Besar GRC

The crash site at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road falls within the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng ward.

This area is under Jalan Besar GRC, where Manpower Minister Teo is the MP.

The Tanjong Pagar GRC and Jalan Besar GRC is separated by Tanjong Pagar Road, which the BMW that crashed had been speeding along.

Tanjong Pagar home to many seniors

The Tanjong Pagar area is home to many seniors who reside at the public housing blocks in the estate, such as Block 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, which overlooks Tanjong Pagar road, and a five-minute walk from the accident site.

The area where Tanjong Pagar Plaza is located falls under Tanjong Pagar GRC.

The seniors that ST spoke to said they have been hearing loud vehicular noises passing through Tanjong Pagar Road at odd hours over the years.

The area's MP, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, said that the noise complaints about speeding or racing that she has received were mostly in the Cantonment Road vicinity.

Indranee highlighted several solutions such as adding traffic cameras or including speed bumps to encourage drivers to slow down.

The Traffic Police told ST that they would explore further enforcement operations in the vicinity, as well as road-calming measures.

Background

The BMW that crashed into a vacant shophouse at about 5:30am on Feb. 13 could have been travelling as fast as 220kmh.

The speed limit along the stretch is 50kmh.

Top photos via

