BMW speeding in Tanjong Pagar video analysed to calculate how fast car was going

He estimated that the car was travelling at about 200km/h.

Joshua Lee | February 15, 2021, 12:51 PM

Five men, aged between 26 and 29, were killed in a car crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb. 13.

According to videos and eyewitnesses, the BMW that they were in was speeding along Tanjong Pagar Road.

The car subsequently crashed into a vacant shophouse at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road.

Video analysed

A short 24 frames per second video of the car speeding prior to the crash has since been analysed in more detail.

One person in Singapore, Ken Teng, claims that the BMW was travelling at 220km/hour before it crashed.

Teng posted his video analysis on Facebook.

He first took the amount of time it took for the BMW to travel down a stretch of Tanjong Pagar Road.

He imported the video into Final Cut Pro, a video editing software, to get the time it took — about 1.16 seconds.

"This is not 100 per cent accurate but this is the best we can get," he clarified in his video.

Teng then calculated the distance travelled by the BMW using Google Maps' "Measure Distance" function, which came up to be about 71.72 metres.

The last step was putting in the values into the mathematical formula for calculating speed (Speed = Distance/time) which gave him 220km/h.

Teng went on to show that the BMW had a "long, straight way" along Tanjong Pagar Road to accelerate to 200km/h before it reached the junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road, which was where the speeding car was filmed.

The speed limit along that stretch of Tanjong Pagar Road is 50km/h.

Unfortunately, Teng's video has been taken down as of writing time.

You can still view his video on Singapore Uncensored.

