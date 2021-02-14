5 men killed in Tanjong Pagar crash is traffic accident with most fatalities in last 10 years: Police

The police said the Tanjong Pagar crash involving a BMW that killed five men was the single traffic accident in the past decade with the highest number of people killed.

Singapore woke up to the news of the 5:30am accident claiming multiple lives on the second day of the Chinese New Year on Saturday.

One woman is still in intensive care in the Singapore General Hospital after suffering extensive burns on her body.

Condolences left at crash site

On Sunday morning, following a day of investigations by the authorities, the public paid their respects and well-wishers who knew the deceased left flowers, candles, clothing, condolences notes, and a photograph at the crash site, according to The Straits Times.

By 8:30am, workers arrived to put up a barricade around the shophouse that bore the impact of the crash and remained charred.

At 10:30am, a woman, who is a family member of one of the deceased man, left blue flowers in the shop.

She also removed a photo of one of the deceased man.

The photo was a shot of a little boy, believed to be one of the people who died.

She also removed the clothes and shoes that the photo was placed on, ST reported.

ST also reported that members of the public who attend a church in the vicinity stopped by to pay their respects.

Friends who knew the deceased spoke well of them, according to ST's report.

