Tanjong Pagar crash: Driver was allegedly giving friends joyride in recently-bought BMW coupe

The white BMW M4 coupe involved in the Feb. 13 Tanjong Pagar crash was a second-hand car that was allegedly purchased by 29-year-old Jonathan Long, one of the identified victims, in the fatal crash.

The crash resulted in five deaths and one injury.

Joyride in recently-purchased car

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a number of the deceased's friends disclosed that Long, who was driving the car on that day, was the owner of the car.

A friend who wished to remain anonymous said that it was a second-hand car that cost over S$200,000 and was purchased by Long a few months ago.

A brand-new 2021 BMW M4 coupe is priced around S$400,000 without COE.

Another friend told Wanbao that the group had visited a Korean restaurant in the area to celebrate Chinese New Year. This friend believed that Long wanted to take his friends on a joyride in his BMW, hence there were four passengers in the car with him.

Residents who spoke to Wanbao said that they noticed some people entering a white BMW which circled the area a few times. Eventually, the car somehow lost control and crashed into a shophouse before going up in flames.

Fiancée fighting for her life in ICU

Zaobao reported that Long's fiancée, Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since her hospitalisation two days ago.

Oh suffered severe burns from attempting to open the car door to save Long and the others.

The getai singer-turned-air-stewardess had been working as a care ambassador after the pandemic hit last year.

Top images by @j0nneh on Instagram and Lao Peh Road.