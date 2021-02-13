Victims in fatal Tanjong Pagar crash identified, woman who tried to save them in critical condition

The five men who passed away in the Tanjong Pagar car crash earlier today have been identified.

The driver is believed to be Jonathan Long, 29.

According to Wanbao, the other four passengers were Gary Wong, 29, Eugene Yap, 29, Elvin Tan, 28, and Teo Qi Xiang, 26.

Yap was the co-founder of bubble tea chain, Bober Tea.

According to his Instagram profile, he was also a wealth manager at Aviva Financial Advisers.

Wong's Instagram account has been updated with a tribute post, with this caption:

"I have left this beautiful world in the morning and I will be in peace. Spreading the love and grace till we meet again"

His previous post, uploaded about 40 weeks ago, shows him buying thousands of masks to pass to needy families.

According to The Straits Times, Long worked for Aviva Financial Advisers as a senior financial services manager. This was according to his social media profiles.

The 26-year-old lady who tried to save them after the car caught fire is reportedly still in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Singapore General Hospital.

Chinese media, 8 World reported that she was a former flight attendant, and had already applied for a BTO flat with Long.

