'He has lived such an impactful & fruitful life': Family of 15-year-old boy who died after SAFRA Yishun incident

The family of a 15-year-old student who died on Feb. 4, after a fall during a school activity involving high elements, has called him a "loving son, an exemplary student, a caring friend and a class chairperson", The Straits Times reported.

In addition, Jethro Puah was an only child who performed well academically, and prayed for his friends if they were experiencing difficulties, his family said.

Adding that it was "hard to let go", the family highlighted that Puah was not just a son, but also a close friend who was open in his communication.

"He has lived such an impactful and fruitful life. Short as it may be, more importantly, it was very purposeful and completed," they said.

Politicians express their condolences

Separately, the Minister for Education, Lawrence Wong, also expressed his condolences to Puah's family in a Facebook post.

In adding that his heart went out to Puah's parents, Wong also said that Anglo-Chinese School's (Independent) teachers and counsellors would provide support to Puah's friends and classmates.

Tribute to Puah was also paid by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-jin, who said that he felt for the family on account of being a parent himself, and that he was struck by the family's closeness and their faith.

MOE and ACS(I) will support Puah's family and classmates

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and ACS(I) also said in a joint statement that they were "greatly saddened by the passing of our student", and added that they were working closely together to give their "fullest support to the family as well as the student’s classmates and teachers during this trying time."

"The safety of our students has always been a priority for us," said the statement.

The statement added that outdoor activities involving high elements would be suspended "with immediate effect", pending the completion of investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, Camelot Pte Ltd, the organiser of the activity in question, offered its "deepest condolences" to the family of the student, and said that it was providing "its fullest cooperation and assistance to the relevant authorities in this matter".

What happened?

On Feb. 3, Puah had "purportedly lost his footing while participating in a high-element course," but was suspended by his safety harness, according to the police.

He subsequently lost consciousness when he was lowered to the ground.

When officers arrived, the boy was found unresponsive, and SCDF paramedics were at the scene to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.

The boy was subsequently conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he passed away on Feb. 4.

The police said that its preliminary investigations suggested that there was no foul play, and that further investigations were ongoing.

The activity was organised by Camelot Pte Ltd, which operates the SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre at Yishun.

SAFRA confirmed that Camelot, an accredited vendor, had been contracted by Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) to run the programme.

All activities at the adventure sports centre have been temporarily suspended as investigations are ongoing.

Activities involving high elements at the centre include sport climbing, a canopy challenge walk, and abseiling.

