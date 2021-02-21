Back

S'pore 'dismayed' by more civilian deaths in Myanmar's protests, urges end to bloodshed

MFA said the use of lethal weapons by authorities on unarmed protesters is 'inexcusable'.

Kayla Wong | February 21, 2021, 10:45 AM

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday, Feb. 20, they were dismayed by reports of civilian casualties following the use of lethal force by Myanmar's authorities against demonstrators.

Use of lethal weapons "inexcusable"

In a statement, MFA further said the use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians is "inexcusable".

They also strongly urged Myanmar's security forces to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further injuries and loss of lives, and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and restore calm.

"The authorities must prevent further violence and bloodshed," MFA said.

The ministry added: "All parties should seek a political solution for national reconciliation, including a return to Myanmar’s path of democratic transition, through dialogue without resorting to violence."

MFA further reiterated that should the situation continue to escalate, there will be "serious adverse consequences" for Myanmar and the region.

Two more protesters died

At least two civilians were killed in Mandalay when riot police opened fire on them on Feb. 21, Reuters reported.

They were shot in the head and the chest respectively.

Multiple injuries were reported as well. The military had also claimed a policeman had died of injuries sustained in a protest.

The military had taken control of the country in a coup on Feb. 1, ousting the civilian government led by former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

They had cited alleged voter fraud in last year's November election, which the National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. The electoral commission had dismissed the fraud complaints, which were not backed by any evidence.

Despite the death of a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head by the police, Myanmar citizens had continued taking to the streets to protest against the coup and call for the release of Suu Kyi and other detained NLD leaders.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had previously urged the Myanmar authorities not to fire live rounds on unarmed civilians.

Singaporeans in Myanmar advised to remain vigilant

In view of the volatile situation, Singaporeans in Myanmar are advised to remain indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel to areas where protests are occurring.

Singaporeans are reminded to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.

In addition to taking the necessary precautions for their personal safety, they are advised to eRegister immediately, so that MFA can contact them should the need arise.

