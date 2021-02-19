Myanmar woman, 20, dies a week after getting shot in head during protests

A 20-year-old woman in Myanmar has died a week after she was struck by a bullet in the capital of Naypyidaw while protesting against the military seizing power.

News of her death was confirmed by a friend of the woman's family.

Her death is the first casualty since nationwide demonstrations began.

Mya Thwe Thwe Khine was said to have been shot by a metal bullet that penetrated the back of her right ear and lodged in her head.

She was one of two people left in critical condition on Feb. 9 after Myanmar’s police tried to quell protests by firing rounds, tear gas, and water cannons leaving at least 20 protesters injured.

She is now a household name across Myanmar and her plight has gained international attention.

Military spokesman-turned-deputy information minster Zaw Min Tun confirmed that she had been shot, and said authorities will continue to investigate the case.

The fatality comes as protesters throughout Myanmar has swelled into the hundreds of thousands since the military seized control of the country on Feb. 1.

The youth-led movement has mobilised supporters peacefully in major cities.

They have three main demands: The release of civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, recognition of the 2020 election results won by her party, and a withdrawal of the military from politics.

