Back

Myanmar woman, 20, dies a week after getting shot in head during protests

First casualty.

Belmont Lay | February 19, 2021, 05:20 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A 20-year-old woman in Myanmar has died a week after she was struck by a bullet in the capital of Naypyidaw while protesting against the military seizing power.

News of her death was confirmed by a friend of the woman's family.

Her death is the first casualty since nationwide demonstrations began.

Mya Thwe Thwe Khine was said to have been shot by a metal bullet that penetrated the back of her right ear and lodged in her head.

She was one of two people left in critical condition on Feb. 9 after Myanmar’s police tried to quell protests by firing rounds, tear gas, and water cannons leaving at least 20 protesters injured.

She is now a household name across Myanmar and her plight has gained international attention.

Military spokesman-turned-deputy information minster Zaw Min Tun confirmed that she had been shot, and said authorities will continue to investigate the case.

The fatality comes as protesters throughout Myanmar has swelled into the hundreds of thousands since the military seized control of the country on Feb. 1.

The youth-led movement has mobilised supporters peacefully in major cities.

They have three main demands: The release of civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi, recognition of the 2020 election results won by her party, and a withdrawal of the military from politics.

Top photo via

Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia erupts

It last erupted in 2010, killing more than 300 people.

February 19, 2021, 04:35 PM

River Safari having 2D1N 'Glamping with Manatees' staycation from Mar. 13-20, 2021

Cannot use SingaporeRediscovers Vouchers.

February 19, 2021, 03:53 PM

14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 19, all imported

JUST IN.

February 19, 2021, 03:44 PM

Department store taking over Robinsons at Raffles City aims to attract shoppers with merch placement & experiential offerings

Hopeful outlook in a bleak landscape.

February 19, 2021, 03:41 PM

A-Level results: 93.6% of students had at least 3 H2 passes

Education and Career Guidance options are available to students.

February 19, 2021, 03:30 PM

AirAsia to start food delivery service airasia food in S'pore in March 2021

More jobs for food delivery personnel doing this freelance part-time and full-time.

February 19, 2021, 03:15 PM

Pulau Ubin postman, 80, dies, having delivered mail from mainland S'pore for past 20 years

RIP.

February 19, 2021, 03:00 PM

Multi-functional water dispensers to be installed in all carparks in Punggol West

Can clean both the outside and inside of your car.

February 19, 2021, 02:45 PM

S'porean actor Terence Cao selling S$18.80 mee siam made from 100-year-old Peranakan recipe

Cao inherited the recipe from his great-great-grandmother.

February 19, 2021, 02:08 PM

Sugarbook founder re-arrested over case involving prostitution & rape

A second request to have him remanded for seven days has been granted.

February 19, 2021, 01:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.